Revamped Chinnaswamy stadium ready to dazzle the world in final Ind - Eng T20I

The series decider will be played at the iconic Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium will not see any rain delays anymore

What’s the story?

The M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bangalore has been the setting for a number of iconic games over the games. After the advent of the Indian Premier League, the pitch became infamous for being incredibly friendly to the batsmen, with the small boundaries a bonus for the power hitters.

During the third and series-deciding T20I against England on the 1st of February, the curator has promised a run-feast for the fans who will undoubtedly pack the stadium to the rafters.

“The pitch will be full of runs and has been prepared keeping the format in mind. It's going to be a dry and flat deck. We expect a score of around 170. It's always been batting friendly here. It has been nicely rolled and the ball will come on to the bat. We've made it a batting wicket keeping the fans in mind as they come hoping to watch high-scoring contests." BCCI curator K Sriram said.

In case you didn’t know...

The M Chinnaswamy stadium underwent a full revamp recently and added a number of features to enhance the experience for the fans. The show-stopper among those is the subsurface aeration and vacuum-powered drainage system that prevents any rain delays in the game by soaking up the water almost instantaneously.

The visitors England have proven to be more than formidable foes for India in the shortest format of the game and will be kicking themselves for not wrapping up the series in Nagpur.

The heart of the matter

After the 3-match ODI series saw more than 300 runs scored in each innings, the T20I series has taken a different turn. The pitches have been tougher for the batsmen, and they have had to apply themselves to score runs.

Both the matches have seen scores in the 140s but the curator in Bangalore promises that this match will be more in keeping with the T20 format and will see more runs. This will be music to the ears for the Indian batsman who have thus far struggled in the T20s.

Apart from the state-of-the-art drainage system, the curator also added that a number of measures have been taken to ensure that the revamped Chinnaswamy will make a glorious return to the international scene with the new, lush green outfield being perfect for run scoring.

What’s next?

This will be India’s last T20 match before the IPL and it will be no surprise if the IPL superstars flex their arms and smash the ball to all parts of the ground in the final T20I. Virat Kohli, who plays for RCB, will be walking out in front of his ‘adopted home crowd’ for the first time and will look to lead from the front.

Sportskeeda’s take

We didn’t expect anything else from the pitch and outfield in Bangalore. It’s been incredibly ‘batting friendly’ over the years and has given us a number of enjoyable contests.

Both the teams boast of incredible firepower and the final T20I in Bangalore promises to be the perfect finale for a great series.