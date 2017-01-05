Ricky Ponting believes Brad Hogg can still play for Australia

Brad Hogg has been in excellent in the Big Bash League for Melbourne Renegades but turns 46 next month.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 05 Jan 2017, 17:43 IST

Hogg last played for Australia in 2014 in a T20I against Pakistan

What’s the Story?

Former Australian captain and interim Australia T20 assistant coach Ricky Ponting believes the 45-year-old Brad Hogg to represent his country once again. The chinaman, who turns 46 next month last played for Australia in 2014.

Adam Zampa, finished 2016 as the leading wicket-taker in ODIs but the legendary Australian captain, who was part of three World Cup winning sides believes that even at the age of 45 if Hogg is good enough then he deserves to play.

Speaking during the innings break between the Big Bash clash between Sydney Thunder and Melbourne Stars, Ricky Ponting said: "If he's the best spinner in the Big Bash, maybe he's not (too old). It'd be interesting to know what the mantra of the T20 selectors is going to be.”

In case you did not know...

Despite having a successful career that has spanned over two decades, Brad Hogg played just 145 matches for Australia. He only played seven Tests thanks largely to the presence of Shane Warne but did have a reasonable limited-overs career.

The introduction of the Big Bash League has certainly brought a news lease of life for Brad Hogg who has rediscovered himself towards the end of his career as a lethal weapon in the shortest format of the game.

Only one bowler, Ben Laughlin (62) has taken more wickets in the Big Bash League than Hogg, who is also one of only two bowlers to have taken over 50 wickets in the competition which is currently in its sixth year.

The heart of the matter

Hogg raised a few eyebrows when he moved from the Perth Scorchers to the Melbourne Renegades at the start of this year’s Big Bash but so far he has been a revelation in the tournament. He has picked up five wickets in his three matches and continued to be economical as well.

Ricky Ponting, who was earlier announced as one of the assistant coaches for the Australian T20 team, spoke about the possibility of Hogg, who turns 46 next month playing for Australia in the T20Is against Sri Lanka and he certainly didn’t mind it although he did admit that he didn’t have a say in Hogg’s selection.

“If there was a World Cup around the corner and he's the best spinner, then why not pick him regardless of his age?” he said.

What next?

Every Big Bash season begins with the prospect of the season being Brad Hogg’s last but every time he continues to defy logic and belief. And it certainly looks as though, if he continues his good form for the Melbourne Renegades, Hogg has a good chance of playing for Australia again, after he turns 46.

Sportskeeda’s take

While Brad Hogg will certainly be a great addition to the Australian limited-over set-up, the fact that Adam Zampa has performed so well means that he is unlikely to be first choice. But with the Australian Test players leaving for India to take part in the Test series and a largely second-string side likely to play in the T20Is against Sri Lanka, Hogg could certainly earn a recall, even if he doesn’t go on to make the squad for the ICC Champions Trophy.