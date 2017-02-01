Rishabh Pant becomes India's youngest T20I debutant

Pant has been picked ahead of Manish Pandey.

Rishabh Pant had a sensational Ranji Trophy season Ahead of the deciding T20I against England, India have decided to blood in 19-year-old Rishabh Pant in the playing XI against England at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The left-hander has been brought into the side at the expense of Manish Pandey, who had a good outing in the last game, but has been left out for this game.

Pant’s inclusion now makes him the youngest Indian debutant in the format at 19 years and 120 days, going past Ishant Sharma, who made his debut for India at 19 years and 152 days. He is now the 38th teenager to make his debut for India and the 5th in the last decade. Jaydev Unadkat was the last cricketer to make his debut in his teens for India.

The Delhi cricketer was picked in the Indian T20I squad on the back of an exceptional Ranji Trophy season, where he made 972 runs in 8 matches for Delhi that included a triple century against Maharashtra at the Wankhede Stadium.

He also broke the record for the fastest Ranji Trophy hundred last season, when he made a three-figure score against Team Rajasthan in Trivandrum. Prior to that, The left-hander had a superb Under-19 World Cup for India in Bangladesh last year, where in 6 matches, he made 267 runs at an average of 64.75 to finish as India’s highest run-getter in the competition.

Teenagers who have played for India in the last 10 years: