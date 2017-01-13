Rishabh Pant is going to be a star cricketer, says Kiran More

The former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman also praised Dhoni's decision to step down.

by Tushar Garg News 13 Jan 2017, 15:37 IST

Pant has been selected for the 3 T20 games against England (Image Courtesy: Hindustan Times)

What’s the story?

19-year-old sensation Rishabh Pant has won a new admirer for himself. Kiran More, one of the finest wicketkeeper-batsman India has produced, has praised the Delhi youngster. "He is a fantastic cricketer, he is going to be a star cricketer in future years. He is a great talent,” said More, excited at the prospect of seeing Pant play for India.

Also Read: New India recruit Rishabh Pant hopes to learn from MS Dhoni

The former wicketkeeper-batsman also hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s decision to step down as captain. “Terrific decision. He (Dhoni) is a man who takes his call and takes a right call. This is a fantastic decision,” said More at the 13th DY Patil T20 Cup.

In case you didn’t know...

Pant’s innings strike rate this season have been quite unbelievable. The 19-year-old scored 972 runs in the Ranji season striking at 107. A 14-ball 43 and a 34-ball 84 were two knocks that stood out at the DY Patil T20 Cup. Against the more celebrated England line up, the youngster showed no signs of nervousness and breezed to a 36-ball 59.

The heart of the matter

More praised Dhoni for the selfless decisions he takes to carry the Indian cricket forward. The former Chairman of the selection panel expressed thankfulness to the outgoing Indian skipper for the number of talented players he unearthed during his tenure. According to More, Dhoni has the ability to read a situation perfectly and then to find a way forward.

The 54-year-old feels that Dhoni exactly knows what is good for Indian cricket.

What’s next?

The 19-year-old Pant is part of the India T20I squad to play against England. The youngster would love to learn from the experience, grab the opportunity with both hands and impress the Indian selectors.

Team India will move forward with one leader in all the three formats. Virat Kohli and co. will play 3 ODIs against England starting January 15, which will be the last ODIs India play, before flying to England for the Champions Trophy in June.

Sportskeeda’s take

The selectors’ decision of giving a youngster, who is in red-hot form, a chance to express himself must be appreciated. Pant looks a bright prospect for the future but he is still 19 and must not get carried away. The T20I series against England is a golden opportunity for the youngster to show his prowess.

Also Read: 5 reasons why Rishabh Pant deserved a spot in India's T20 squad

Dhoni’s contributions to Indian cricket are well documented and lauded by everyone in the cricketing world. The Jharkhand star has taken a decision which he thinks will serve best for Indian cricket and we must respect that.