Rohit Sharma's hilarious reply to Ravichandran Ashwin leads to a brand endorsement

How Aristocrat took advantage of a Twitter interaction between the two Indian cricketers

When sportspersons engage in banter with their fans, it really is a refreshing sight, giving a glimpse of the lighter side of the players. However, it gets better when players engage in banter with each other and it entertains fans through their interaction. On January 12, star Indian cricketers, Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma had a quite hilarious interaction on Twitter that led to a quite brilliant conclusion.

Ashwin had posted a photo of a travel bag that had worn out with the tweet just having the word, ‘OUT!’ in it. Rohit responded to this in a candid fashion expressing how the bag was “Wheel Before Wicket”, the equivalent of what batsmen are, while facing Ashwin’s bowling. The Indian off-spinner replied to this tweet hailing Rohit’s batting while also lamenting the fact that it would be a dream to own some luggage bag that lasts long enough.

.@ashwinravi99 Iska toh Wheel Before Wicket ho gaya! If you keep bagging so many wickets, yeh toh hoga hi https://t.co/R97dN9LCBA — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 12, 2017

.@ImRo45 Haha…rich coming from the ‘Hitman’ himself. Guess it’s a dream to have luggage that can last for a long innings. https://t.co/8HzL0151a0 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 12, 2017

This is when Aristocrat Luggage, well-renowned makers of luggage bags and backpacks, using their smart marketing strategy got involved in the conversation telling the players that the brand has something in store for them. Although this might have seemed unusual at first, both players respond in a positive manner to Aristocrat.

.@ImRo45 @ashwinravi99 Did you say dream? I have something for you! Kindly check DM. https://t.co/WD8eIvIx3P — Aristocrat Bags (@AristocratBags) January 12, 2017

Now, just days after the funny interaction on Twitter, the two players have now joined hands with Aristocrat to promote their bags. In the ad video shot shown above, Ashwin and Rohit play “selectors” and put the Aristocrat bags to the test with different scenarios. From checking the durability to longevity to the space, the duo used their cricket skills to put the bags to the ultimate test.

All this just goes to show star cricketers like Ashwin and Rohit also go through similar experiences that any normal traveller does and how even they yearn to own a ‘dream bag’ that can withstand any physical failures and last for a long time, just like their cricketing careers.

With the brand’s new philosophy of ‘Unpack Your Dreams’, Aristocrat are aiming to help young Indians to work on implementing their dreams rather than just keep them ‘packed in’. In addition, one has to note the manner in which Aristocrat made use of a scenario that first started as a rant and how they turned it their advantage by proposing an offer to the two cricketers which ended up in them signing up as ambassadors.

This also underlines the impact that social media can have in helping a brand find endorsers through the unlikeliest of interactions. Aristocrat definitely has unpacked many minds with this very interesting way of brand endorsement.