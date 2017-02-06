S.Sreesanth can still make a comeback to the Indian team says BCCI vice-president

Sreesanth last played for India in 2011

by Debdoot Das News 06 Feb 2017, 13:11 IST

What’s the story?

The Board of Control for Cricket in India vice president T.C. Mathew believes fast bowler S. Sreesanth, who is currently serving life ban imposed by the board can still make a comeback into the national outfit.

"If Ashish Nehra can return to the national side at the age of 37, then Sreesanth too can make it.The 33-year-old Sreesanth is still a terrific bowler and he is undergoing rigorous training," Mathew told Manorama News.

In case you didn’t know..

In 2013, Sreesanth was arrested with two of his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan for allegedly fulfilling their promises to bookmakers in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The controversy created havoc in the cricketing world and the BCCI decided to investigate the matter.

The board found him guilty and banned him for life. However, in 2015, Sreesanth was cleared of spot-fixing charges by a Delhi trial court due to insufficient evidence under the MCOCA act, a special law passed by the Maharashtra state government to tackle organised crime syndicates and terrorism.

His last One-Day International for India was the 2011 World Cup final where Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s men lifted the trophy after 28 years by beating Sri Lanka.

The now 34-year-old was also interestingly a member of the World T20 squad which won the World T20 in 2007 in South Africa. He also has been trying to play in a league in Scotland but he was denied the NOC by BCCI a few days back.

The heart of the matter

The Board of Control for Cricket in India vice president T.C. Mathew has not ruled out Sreesanth’s return to international cricket saying if Ashish Nehra can still do it why can’t he?

But the point is, Sreesanth is still serving a ban which was imposed on him by the BCCI in 2013. The bowler was banned for life by the board for allegedly involving in spot-fixing. A few days back he was also denied an NOC to go and play in Scotland.

What’s next?

With how the present circumstances are it is quite unlikely that Sreesanth can make it back to the Indian team. But then again stranger things have happened in cricket and it will be foolish to rule out such a possibility. However, fitness and form both will be an issue.

Sportskeeda’s take

At 34, Sreesanth isn’t getting any younger and for a fast bowler, it is always difficult to make a comeback after such a long layoff, maybe it is time for him to just hang up his boots.