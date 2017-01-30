“Sachin by Spartan” range of Sporting Equipment & Sportswear launched in Mumbai

by Press Release News 30 Jan 2017, 19:30 IST

Sachin Tendulkar, Spartan Sports International Ravi Thakran (Left) and Managing Director Kunal Sharma (Right) at the Sachin by Spartan” range of Sporting Equipment & Sportswear launch in Mumbai

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and Spartan International have launched the much-anticipated “Sachin by Spartan” range at an exclusive fashion extravaganza in Mumbai.

In a world-first showcase event, invitees were treated to an exhibition of the cricket equipment and sportswear range which will be available internationally.

The “Sachin by Spartan” range was launched following an extensive and collaborative process in both the design and manufacturing stage with Sachin and his team over the past year. Each item of clothing and cricket equipment has been personally approved by The Master Blaster himself.

It features a number of unique equipment design traits which were adopted and in many ways personally adapted by Sachin himself throughout his career to improve both his performance and comfort as a cricketer.

The Sachin by Spartan range features three unique collections, starting with the Sachin range, moving up to the Performance line and highlighted by a premium Sachin Signature edition, consistent across all cricket equipment and apparel.

“The game of cricket has given me much more than what I had imagined. I was keen to be part of safeguarding and protecting the next generation of cricketers where the focus would be safety for players, accessibility and affordability for all,” Sachin said.

“I was keen that there be no compromise on quality and I believe that clothing must be stylish and yet comfortable.”

“I am thrilled to be working in conjunction with Spartan and excited to be part of this launch where we have showcased products that are a perfect blend of safety, style and comfort.“

The range includes cricket equipment and apparel and will be available in retail chains and the online store www.spartansports.com

“This has been an honour and a privilege for Spartan to work in partnership with one of the best sportsmen the world has ever seen. Sachin is the greatest player of his generation and we are delighted to be producing the Sachin by Spartan range,” Spartan Sports Managing Director Kunal Sharma said.

“We have been insistent at every stage that Sachin’s personal wishes for every item have been adhered to. From a cricket equipment perspective, nobody knows what it takes to succeed as a batsman better than Sachin himself so we have taken all his suggestions on board.”

“With his great eye for detail, style and fashion, he was the driver behind the clothing designs and range that has been produced.”

Sachin joins an elite team of global Spartans across a range of sports.

As part of the partnership, Spartan International is working with Sachin on his philanthropic initiatives.