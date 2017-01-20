Sachin Tendulkar calls me a superstar which is a little embarrassing, says Yuvraj Singh

Sachin called Yuvraj-Dhoni partnership as the 'superstar-rockstar show'

by Tushar Garg News 20 Jan 2017, 19:49 IST

Yuvraj Singh has shown his admiration for Sachin Tendulkar on numerous occasions

What’s the story?

Sachin Tendulkar took to twitter to express his delight of watching Yuvraj Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni bat together. The Indian batting legend, in his tweet, referred to Yuvraj as ‘superstar’ and Dhoni as ‘rockstar’.

Yuvraj thanked Tendulkar for his awe-inspiring words. "He (Sachin) always calls me a superstar which is a little embarrassing in front of him. He's always trying to be funny with me but I always take his wishes. Thank you very much Mr.Tendulkar for your wishes, I think they worked really well today," said Yuvraj, who played a memorable knock in the second ODI at Cuttack.

What an amazing partnership between a superstar and a rockstar!! We enjoyed the show :) @YUVSTRONG12@msdhoni#INDvENGpic.twitter.com/mU8o3iJfZi — sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Yuvraj’s knock of 150 included 21 fours and 3 sixes. The left-handed batsman scored a century after almost six years, his last 100+ score was against West Indies in the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

With the team’s score at a miserable 25/3, Yuvraj and Dhoni stitched together a 256-run partnership to guide India to a position of strength. This was the first instance of a 50+ run partnership between the two since the 2011 World Cup final.

The heart of the matter

Yuvraj has rated his knock in the second ODI as probably the best of his life. The 35-year-old expressed his thankfulness to all those who believed in him even in the hardest of times. Congratulations have poured in from the former players and people all over the world for the Punjab batsman on his remarkable effort.

The rationale behind selecting the 35-year-old batsman in the ODI team had been questioned by many. Yuvraj asserted that he had the self-belief to prove the critics wrong and stage a grand comeback. The batsman is happy that the hard work put in by him has finally paid off.

What next?

India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The Indian team will now head to Kolkata for the third ODI on January 22. The match would be last ODI fixture for the Men in Blue before they start the title defence at the ICC Champions Trophy in England.

Also Read: Can Yuvraj Singh win India yet another ICC Trophy? A resounding yes, after his century

Sportskeeda’s take

Like every other Indian cricket fan, the God of cricket was mesmerised by Yuvraj’s exhibition of stunning strokeplay in the second ODI. The light-hearted banter between the two shows the love and respect they share for each other.