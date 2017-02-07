Sachin Tendulkar heaps praises on R Ashwin

Ahead of the one-off Test against Bangladesh, legendary Indian batsman, Sachin Tendulkar has praised Indias off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin

What’s the story?

Ahead of the one-off Test against Bangladesh, legendary Indian batsman, Sachin Tendulkar has praised India’s off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. The Little Master was impressed with the improvement of Ashwin with both bat and ball.

"In the last two years, Ashwin has changed completely as a bowler. He has become a complete bowler, who has control over the situation and how he wants to approach a spell is completely different. Earlier, I thought he was experimenting too much but now he is a matured off-spinner. We need to see how he goes abroad and wins matches for India and I am sure the way he has been performing, he will be able to do so," Tendulkar said.

He also added that Ashwin, who has 4 Test centuries to his name gives an edge to the batting department and having a bowler who can contribute with the bat is always a big strength for a team.

In case you didn’t know...

R Ashwin, who won the 2016 ICC Cricketer of the Year and the ICC Test Cricketer of the Year awards, has been sensational at home ever since making his Test debut in 2011. But, his form away from home is something that he would like to improve in the coming months as he was far from his best whenever India toured foreign countries in the last 3-4 years. R Ashwin is the number 1 Test bowler at the moment and is likely to hold on to that spot as India will not play a Test series outside Aisa until December 2017.

The heart of the matter

Sachin, who played alongside Ashwin in the past, has complemented the Tamil Nadu spinner and called him a complete bowler. He also pointed out that, in the last couple of years, the offie has become more mature as he can understand the situation of the match better and has learnt how to approach a spell rather than experimenting too much with his variations. The Mumbaikar also sounded confident that the world no. 1 all-rounder in Tests will be able to do well in Test matches abroad.

What's next?

With India scheduled to play 5 Test matches in the next month and a half, R Ashwin will be the go-to man for Virat Kohli as he will look to win the one-off Test against Bangladesh and the four-match Test series against Australia. Ashwin has been phenomenal for India with both bat and ball and the team management will hope that the off-spinner will carry on his good form going into both the series.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Without a doubt, Ashwin is lethal when it comes to bowling in India. But, he needs to prove himself away from home and if he manages to does so, nothing can stop the Tamil Nadu spinner from going down as India’s greatest Test spinner ever. His form is crucial for India when they play a Test series outside Asia and it is just a matter of time that Ashwin will start delivering on those conditions and silence his critics like did in the past.