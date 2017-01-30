Sachin Tendulkar warns India against taking the Aussies lightly in Test series

India take on Australia in a 4-match Test series starting on the 23rd of February

Sachin Tendulkar had a number of iconic battles against the Aussies

What’s the story?

In the latest chapter of one of the most fabled rivalries in world cricket, the Indian cricket team will host the Aussies in a 4-match Test series that gets underway on the 23rd of February at the Maharashtra Cricket Association stadium, Pune.

Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar who played a mighty 39 Tests against the opponents from ‘down under’ warned the team against any complacency while playing the 2nd ranked Australians.

"The last thing one would like to do is underestimate your opposition and Australia is a strong side. Yes, to play in Indian conditions it would be difficult and Australian players have also acknowledged that, which is a compliment to the Indian team, the way they are playing but you cannot take things for granted" Sachin said during the launch of ‘ Sachin by Spartan’ a range of sports apparel and equipment.

In case you didn’t know...

The Indian team have absolutely overwhelmed their opponents at home over the last 18 months. The South Africans, Kiwis and English have all been humbled as the Virat Kohli-led Indian side have gone from strength to strength to solidify their place at the top of the ICC rankings.

The Aussies, while being on a resurgent run after having seen massive changes in their side during the South African series, have struggled while playing long-form cricket in Asia in the past decade.

One has to go back to 2011 for the last time the Aussies experienced a win in Asia, against the Lankans in 2011.

The heart of the matter

When the two top ranked sides go head to head against each other, India would look to further prove their dominance in Test cricket, while Australia will look to show the world that they can win in Asia.

While stating the threat the Aussies pose to India, Sachin also added that he was confident the Indian team will be up for the challenge. "I have no doubt that our team will prepare to their best of the ability and deliver when it matters. Australians are going to be tough to handle and that's how it has always been. But I think I am confident of Indian team" he added.

What’s next?

Virat Kohli is anything but a complacent captain and he brings the same energy to the field every time he steps on the field for India. Against a relatively inexperienced Australian side, Virat will be confident of his boys having too much in the tank for the visitors.

India play a one-off Test against Bangladesh staring on the 9th of February before taking on Australians.

Sportskeeda’s take

It is great to see so many legends of Indian cricket actively connected with the game. Sachin Tendulkar is still an inspiration for a number of the cricketers in the team currently and his words will be ringing clearly in the ears of the players as they take on the Aussies.