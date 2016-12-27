Samit Gohel breaks the World Record for the highest individual score made while carrying the bat

This happened in the Ranji Trophy quarterfinal.

Samit Gohel helped Gujarat post a massive score in their second innings

Gujarat opener Samit Gohel has smashed the world record for the most number of runs made by an opener while carrying his bat right through the innings in first-class cricket history during the Gujarat vs Odisha Ranji Trophy quarterfinal clash being played in Jaipur.

The right-hander remained unbeaten on 359 after Hardik Patel became the last man to be dismissed for 18, thereby going past Bobby Abel’s score of 357 that he made for Surrey against Somerset at the Oval in 1899. In that game, Abel’s side posted a mammoth 811 runs in the first innings and eventually drubbed Somerset by an innings and 379 runs. Abel also bowled 7 overs in that game, conceding 14 runs without taking a single wicket. Surrey were awarded one point and Somerset were handed a -1 for their respective performance.

Gohel added 72 runs with Patel for the final wicket before the fast bowler was dismissed leg before wicket off the bowling of Dhiraj Singh, leaving Gohel as the last man standing.Gujarat were bowled out for 641 in their second innings, with Priyank Panchal finishing as their second highest top scorer with 81.

Gohel is only the second Gujarat player this season to notch up a triple century, after Panchal who score one earlier. They made 263 runs in their first innings and then dismissed Odisha for 199 to take an important lead of 64 runs in their first innings. Then batting second, the Parthiv Patel led side put in much, much better showing with the willow in hand, scoring 641 runs to put enormous pressure on the opposition.

Three semifinalists have already been decided so far in this year's Ranji Trophy, and courtesy the first innings lead, it seems likely that Gujarat will face Jharkhand in the second semifinal. Mumbai will take on Tamil Nadu in the other final four clash.