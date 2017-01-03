Shahbaz Nadeem could earn a surprise inclusion into the Indian squad for the England series

The left-arm spinner has been brilliant with the ball for Jharkhand and tops the bowling charts.

Will he finally get the nod?

What’s the story?

Jharkhand bowler Shahbaz Nadeem is in fray for selection into the Indian national team, after he’s had another bumper season with the ball. Nadeem who was the highest wicket-taker in the previous season tops the bowling chart this year too and has already picked up more than 50 wickets.

In case you didn’t know...

With the selectors deciding to rest Ravindra Jadeja and with the injury to Axar Patel, Nadeem has jumped the queue and is knocking the doors with a lot of conviction.

The selection committee would find it very difficult to leave out Nadeem especially after his inspired performance in the ongoing semi-finals, where he has already picked up 4 wickets in the match and is proving to be extremely difficult to face on a wearing track.

Nadeem has been one of the lynchpins for Jharkhand this season and has been one of the main reasons for the side’s stellar season thus far. Jharkhand has made it into the semi-finals for the first time and are currently in the driver’s seat against the more fancied Gujarat side.

The heart of the matter

The man himself has been a quiet worker and remains out of the focus, but his performances merit consideration.

“I do get frustrated, I am human too. But when you are doing well on the domestic circuit, the bowlers in the Indian team are also bowling very well. Luck is a big factor and the timing of your performance should be right,” Nadeem has already said.

He also believes that being from a non-conventional cricketing circle does have its effect on the selection procedure.

“When you play from a metro city, the media does cover you more. But more than the media, if you perform well, you deserve a chance,” Nadeem said.

Also, the Indian selectors have not been too shy about trying out new players this season and with the crucial limited overs fixture, they could opt for Nadeem in order to beef up their bench strength ahead of the all-important Champions Trophy.

Sportskeeda’s Take

The inclusion of Nadeem would send a decisive statement to other players toiling away in the domestic circuit, as would give a message that the selectors are wiling to reward performances by giving them a National call up.

Also, Nadeem with his experience would be a great addition to the Indian limited-overs team. Also the fact that he hails from Jharkhand could work in his favour as captain MS Dhoni would be well aware of his capabilities and thus could use him judiciously.