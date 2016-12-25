Shahid Afridi slams door on retirement rumours

Afridi insisted that he will continue to play in the T20 format as long as he wanted

Despite reports that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is contemplating about organising a farewell match for their long-serving all-rounder Shahid Afridi, the 36-year-old enigmatic cricketer insisted that he is not retiring from the game any time soon. He also took a jibe at the PCB claiming that he cannot be pushed out of their plans and insisted that he would continue playing the game he loves as long as he desires.

Following Pakistan’s disastrous showing in the 2016 Asia Cup and the World T20 that followed soon after, Afridi had stepped down as skipper of the Pakistan T20 side. While many believed that he would announce his retirement from all forms of international cricket at the same time, the move never materialised with the leading T20I wicket taker in the world still eager to continue playing in the shortest format of the game at the highest level.

The PCB, or more aptly put, the selection committee headed by former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq, however, has chosen to look forward blooding in youngsters into the side with the age factor no longer in Afridi’s favour. He has not represented Pakistan since the World T20 held in India and speculation was rife that he was going to be offered a farewell match against the West Indies in September.

However, with the selectors opting to overlook Afridi for the three-match T20 series held in the UAE, the suspense regarding the hard-hitting batsman’s retirement has dragged on. But it seems as if now that Afridi is in no mood to call it quits on his international career just yet.

Contrary to his earlier comments about players not being given a befitting farewell in Pakistan cricket, Afridi claimed that he is not in favour of any sort of farewell match being organised for his services as he feels the love he has received from the public has been much more than the support received from the PCB.

"I have played 20 years of international cricket for Pakistan and not the PCB. And I am not dependent on anyone for a match. The love and support I have got and get from my well wishers and fans is enough reward for me," Afridi told the media in Peshawar on Sunday.

Revealing his plans fro the future, Afridi insisted that he would continue playing in the T20 format as long as he desired and that he would let his bat do the talking as far as selection to the national side is concerned.

"I don't think my career is over and I am enjoying myself and I will continue to play at the highest level. As far as Pakistan selection is concerned that is for the selectors to decide," Afridi said.