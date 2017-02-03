Shane Watson believes Glenn Maxwell can provide the x-factor for Australia against India

The 35-year-old former Australian all-rounder believes that Maxwell has incredible skill and should come good in Tests.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 03 Feb 2017, 18:34 IST

Maxwell is set to return to the Test side for the first time since 2013

What’s the story?

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson believes that Glenn Maxwell should definitely succeed in Tests and he will provide a “huge x-factor” for Australia in their upcoming four-match Test series against India.

Watson said that the critics don’t realise the success Maxwell has had in shield cricket and his ability to play with the mind of the bowler when he is on song shouldn’t be taken for granted.

Speaking about the 28-year-old, Watson said: “You can never take that for granted, that he's a really skilled and smart cricketer hitting balls in (open) areas even in four-day and Test cricket. He certainly provides a huge x-factor and there's no doubt once he gets an opportunity, especially with a (strong) batting order around him where he can play with total freedom he will turn games on their head pretty quickly.”

Extra Cover: IPL Auction 2017 set to take place on February 20 in Bengaluru

In case you didn’t know…

Despite playing only three Tests, the last of which was against Pakistan in 2014, Glenn Maxwell was included in Australia's 16-man squad that will take on India in a four-match Test series beginning on February 23. He is widely believed to take the all-rounder spot at No.6 and not open the innings like he did in his last tour of India.

The heart of the matter

Watson believes that the all-rounder should play the way he does naturally when he gets his chance to play Tests for Australia again. The 35-year-old believes that Maxwell has an “incredible skill” to hit the ball where the fielders aren’t and play all around the wicket irrespective of the format.

The 28-year-old all-rounder might have just an average of 13.33 in Tests but has an average of nearly 40 in first-class cricket where he has shown that he has the patience to stay at the crease.

Extra Cover: Sachin Tendulkar warns India against taking the Aussies lightly in Test series

What’s next?

The 28-year-old all-rounder is currently with the Australian ODI side who are playing New Zealand in a three-match ODI series. At the end of the series, Maxwell will pack his bags for a pre-tour training camp in Dubai ahead of the series against India as he looks to make a better impact as a Test player than he did in his last tour in which he scored just 39 runs and picked up seven wickets in his two Tests.

Sportskeeda’s Take

The addition of Maxwell is certainly a no-brainer as far as Australia are concerned for the tour to India, courtesy of his ability to bowl off-spin as well as make an impact with the bat in the middle-order. It remains to be seen if the all-rounder can repay the faith shown by the selectors.