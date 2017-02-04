Shikhar Dhawan is keeping his head up despite missing out on India's squad for Bangladesh Test

Shikhar Dhawan responded with a match-winning knock of 82 for Delhi in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament.

Shikhar Dhawan is a treat to watch when he is on song

What’s the story?

31-year-old southpaw Shikhar Dhawan has been one who has polarised opinion ever since his debut against Australia 7 years ago. While there are no doubts over his talent and match-winning ability, inconsistency has plagued him over the past couple of seasons.

Despite being not picked for a full-strength India side to face Bangladesh, he still believes he can represent India in all three formats of the game.

In an interview with Wah Cricket, he said, “Unfortunately, when I was laid down by injuries, around the same period other openers who played in my place started doing really well, so I knew that I was not scoring well in comparison and could be dropped. It’s not easy to be an opener for Team India, there’s good competition around. It hurts big time to be away from Team India but that’s the challenge I have to accept and win. I am just 31 and I know that I can come back again into the team, and I have it in me to dominate all three formats of the game”

In case you didn’t know...

Ever since fracturing his thumb in the second Test against the Kiwis at Eden Gardens, Dhawan has been on the comeback trail. He was picked in the ODI series against England but scores of 1 and 11 meant he sat out the third and final ODI. He wasn’t part of the T20I squad that beat England 2 – 1 either.

When India’s squad for the Test against Bangladesh was announced, there was no place for Dhawan but another opener, Abhinav Mukund made a comeback.

The heart of the matter

Dhawan has been heavily backed by the team management in all three formats of the game despite not repaying their faith in the recent past. After his injury, the Indian side were forced to look at other options and tried players like Gautam Gambhir and Parthiv Patel at the top of the order.

He clearly believes that he still deserves to be a part of the Indian side in all three formats of the game. A fiery 47-ball-82 to help Delhi clinch the North Zone Syed Mushtaq Ali Tournament was a timely reminder to the selectors of his unmistakable talent.

What’s next?

Albeit an injury to one of the openers against Bangladesh, it is highly unlikely that Shikhar Dhawan will be playing any international cricket for team India until the Champions Trophy in England in June.

Sportskeeda’s take

Shikhar Dhawan still merits a place in the limited-overs sides for India. In Test cricket however, he has shown to have a few frailties and his inconsistency has cost the team dear.

If he can replicate the form from 4-years ago at the Champions Trophy, where he was the top run-getter, you may see him get an extended run in all three formats.