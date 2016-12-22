SK Epic Cricket Fails: Dwayne Bravo embarrasses self with unusual dismissal

Dwayne Bravo is the overseas professional for Melbourne Renegades

You never know what to expect when watching a T20 match.

The batsmen are swinging away, the bowlers are trying a million variations and on odd occasions, a security guard takes a “crowd catch”. Today, it was Dwayne Bravo’s turn to entertain.

Bravo loses his wicket and his bat! Out for 24, Renegades 4-133 #BBL06 pic.twitter.com/dtPhxt2l4v — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 22, 2016

Turning out for the Melbourne Renegades, Dwayne Bravo strode out to bat amidst warm cheers from the crowds at the Docklands Stadium at Melbourne. With Aaron Finch having set the tone for the innings with a 37 ball 63, the platform was set for the West Indian T20-pro to light up the innings.

With two sixes and a four, he was in the mood for a big one and just before taking strike for the 17th over, he began shadow-practising a big hit.

Bravo was warming up for a big hit ahead of the 17th over

Clint McKay ran in and delivered a rather innocuous short delivery.

McKay’s delivery was short and probably deserved to be hit for a six

Bravo’s eyes probably lit up as if to say, “this was exactly the ball that I was wishing for a moment ago.”

And needless to say, a baseball-like pull-shot ensued.

Bravo did play the pull shot, but missed

Just as the quick-eyed spectators at square-leg were ready to spot the ball that was to head in their direction, Bravo missed.

He missed and there was more

And if missing the ball wasn’t embarrassing enough, the stumps behind him lit up. He was clean-bowled!

He lost his wicket and his bat

And there was more to follow as Bravo’s bat had given up on him.

As the players around him cheered and congregated in celebration, Bravo realised what had just transpired.

My oh my...

All he could manage was brandish his famous smile and walk off in disbelief over a rather embarrassing dismissal.

Fans watching the game and following it on social media caught the lighter side of the incident.

@BBL he needs to put some @GripGripCricket underneath the rubber — Cook And Matthews (@CookandMatthews) December 22, 2016

@BBL Think Mr Bravo requires a dash of #tarzangrip — Gazman (@ArborStyle) December 22, 2016

Incidentally, something similar happened to MS Dhoni in a T20I when on the tour to Australia in 2012. When facing up to Brett Lee and attempting a big hit, the Indian skipper accidentally sent the bat in the direction that he intended to hit the ball.

When attempting to retrieve his bat, he was amused to find Brett Lee appealing for a catch.

Watch the video below...

