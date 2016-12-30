SK Epic Cricket Fails: George Bailey loses his balance and his bat; walks back to the pavilion

Bailey will be gutted when he sees this again.

George Bailey lost control of his bat in the last minute

Cricket throws up various instances of misfortune on a regular basis. These instances often provide a sense of amusement for the fans while it is totally the opposite as far as the player in question is concerned.

Unlucky for George Bailey but a big wicket for the Heat! #BBL06 pic.twitter.com/LUZHx4Y02A — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 30, 2016

During the Brisbane Heat-Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League being played at the Gabba on Friday, George Bailey was involved in an incident which will remain in his memory for a while.

Off the first delivery of the 8th over, Dan Christain cut a Ben Cutting delivery towards the shirt point region and sprinted off. The fielding patrolling the fence in that region-Alex Ross- rifled in a throw right on top of the stumps and wicketkeeper Jimmy Peirson took the bails off.

Bailey, who was running towards the striker’s end, looked good to make it to the crease on time, but at the last moment slipped and lost control of his bat and ended up tumbling on the other side of the crease.

The third umpire went on top and Replays suggested that not only had the right-hander lost control of his bat, but had also not put his foot over the line and as a result of that, had to take the long walk back to the pavilion.

It really was a bizarre sequence of events that led to Bailey’s run-out and one that would be played multiple times as part of the Bloopers section.

Several times in the past, we have heard commentators speaks about batsman forgetting their basics of sliding the bat all along the ground and eventually sliding it inside the crease and Bailey made that error in this instance when his brought his bat down only at the last moment and lost control towards the end.

His wicket saw the Hurricanes fall further in trouble, at 62 for 4, but even since, they have put in a solid recovery, putting up a more than competitive score of 173 for 9 in their 20 overs with Christain top scoring with 33 and the rest of the lower-order chipping in as well.