SK Epic Cricket Fails: Misbah's strange review and Wahab Riaz's horror show leave fans amused

Wahab Riaz ended up bowling 10 no-balls against Australia today.

Warner scored 144 against Pakistan today

It was a day of blunders for the Pakistan cricket team against Australia in the 2nd Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground earlier today. After Pakistan posted a mighty total of 443 on the board in the first innings thanks to Azhar Ali’s double ton, they were looking to get some quick wickets as Australia’s openers David Warner and Matt Renshaw came out to bat.

After a couple of economical overs of pace bowling, Mohammed Amir ran in to bowl his 3rd over of the day and was looking to dismiss the dangerous David Warner.

The ball pitched around short of a length and seamed away from around off and went past the bat of Warner. On first sight itself, it looked as if Warner did not nick the ball, but wicket-keeper Sarfaraz Ahmed and Amir were convinced that they heard something which led to Misbah Ul Haq reviewing the decision.

Misbah’s decision left Warner quite amused

Warner clearly seemed quite amused about the decision and laughed it off. As replays and the commentator suggested, there was clear daylight between the bat and ball, and the decision on the field remained as it was.

As is the norm, Twitter did not spare Misbah for his horrid decision

Congratulations Pakistan, you are the proud owner of the worst DRS review since its inception #AUSvPAK — Official VB Man (@cjsommers1) December 28, 2016

Bwahahhaha Pakistan dumb review they are in shock over Smith edge. #AUSvPAK — Taimuth (@FakeRainaNephew) December 28, 2016

Riaz’s no-ball show

Later on in the day, as Warner and Khawaja got going, Pakistan needed a breakthrough and they looked to the experience of Wahab Riaz to provide them with the crucial wicket. At the time, Australia were cruising at 139-1 with Warner on 80 and Khawaja on 43.

Having already bowled 3 no-balls before, Riaz did not learn from his mistakes as he bowled another one in the 2nd delivery of the 31st over of the match. Khawaja, who was on strike took a single and gave the strike back to Warner.

The next ball from the Pakistani pacer was an absolute peach, and Warner had no answer to it as he was bowled. Unfortunately, before any of the Pakistani players could celebrate, umpire called another no-ball, and replays suggested that Riaz’s foot was well over the line.

It was evident that Riaz was facing a major issue with controlling his no-balls as the very next ball of the over saw his foot cross the line once again. It did not stop there, as he bowled 4 more no-balls his subsequent overs. Having currently bowled 14 overs, he has given away 77 runs with 10 no-balls to his name.

An over to forget

Both, Misbah and Riaz eventually got some redemption as Warner was dismissed off Riaz’s bowling thanks to a successful review by the Pakistani captain. Unfortunately, the damage was already done as Warner went on to score 144 off 143 deliveries. Australia ended the day with 278 runs on the board with the loss of two wickets with Steve Smith and Khawaja at the crease.