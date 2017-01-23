SK Flashback: MS Dhoni tears Pakistan apart with his maiden Test century

Revisiting Dhoni's match-saving, counter-attacking 148 in Faisalabad.

by Ram Kumar SK Flashback 23 Jan 2017, 21:41 IST

Dhoni launched a memorable blitz when India were in a precarious position

Exactly 11 years ago, a long-haired swashbuckling MS Dhoni registered his maiden Test century. It was all the more special as the opponents were arch-rivals Pakistan and his knock helped India salvage a draw from a precarious position.

The keenly anticipated 3-match series had kick started on a batting belter in Lahore. Scores of 679/7 declared and 410/1 only managed to draw sharp criticism from various quarters. The action soon shifted to the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad where the hosts won an important toss on another graveyard for bowlers.

Despite a wobbly start, Pakistan recovered through the efforts of Younis Khan and Mohammad Yousuf. An enterprising century from skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq, as well as a 128-ball 156, from the mercurial Shahid Afridi, took the total to a daunting 588.

India’s response began on a terrible note with the in-form Virender Sehwag perishing to an expansive drive. However, Rahul Dravid’s resolute ton and VVS Laxman’s fighting innings steadied the ship briefly. The duo were dismissed in quick succession to allow a window of opening for the home team. A flurry of short deliveries then took the wind out of India’s sails as Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh departed to trigger a collapse.

Dhoni and Pathan help India take the lead

At 281/5, India were still 107 runs adrift of the follow-on target when all-rounder Irfan Pathan joined Dhoni in the middle. This partnership was extremely important for the team’s cause as there was not much to follow in the lineup.

Predominantly seen as an ODI specialist, Dhoni had the perfect opportunity to show that his hard-hitting ways could slot into the Test arena as well. Though the pitch was still great for batting, Pakistan’s bowling attack of Shoaib Akhtar, Mohammad Asif, Abdul Razzaq and Danish Kaneria were on the charge.

The wicket-keeper batsman responded confidently to a barrage of short-pitched bowling from Akhtar. He flayed hard outside the off-stump and pulled with authority to leave the speedster perplexed.

Dhoni put on a match-saving partnership with all-rounder Irfan Pathan

Asif’s erratic length did not escape punishment as the second new-ball flew to all parts of the ground. Dhoni was particularly severe on Kaneria. Not hesitating to dance down the track, he repeatedly carted the leg-spinner beyond the long-on fence. Meanwhile, at the other end, Pathan quickly got himself in with a few sweetly timed shots adding to Pakistan’s woes.

Soon, the runs began to come thick and fast. Standing in for an injured Inzamam, Younis Khan brought back leg-spinner Shahid Afridi in an attempt to control the damage. With Razzaq maintaining a tight line, both batsmen had to remain patient. But, Akhtar’s extra pace worked in their favour and Dhoni brought up his maiden Test century with a powerful back-foot drive.

During the penultimate day, the duo continued their counterattack to gradually release the pressure. An Akhtar over went for 18 runs with Dhoni tearing into him for four pulverising boundaries. The game-changing 210-run partnership eventually ended when the gloveman was stumped off a booming leg-break for a 153-ball 148.

The left-hander narrowly missed out on his maiden century (he would score one the following year against the same opponents) but India were well on their way to eke out a 15-run lead. A match which could have swung Pakistan’s way ended in a tame draw thanks to Dhoni and Pathan’s stand.

Even though the Ranchi-born cricketer compiled five more Test tons (with the last four ending in winning causes) in his impressive career, his first century was certainly an unforgettable one.