SK Flashback: Remembering Curtly Ambrose's spell of 1-7 at the WACA in 1993

Former Windies pacer Curtly Ambrose ripped the Australian batting apart at the WACA on this very day, 24 years ago.

Curtly Ambrose ripped the Australian batting apart with his spell of 1-7 at the WACA in 1993

From the 1960s-1980s, West Indies were the most feared cricketing nation in the world as they produced some of the greatest cricketers in Gary Sobers, Clive Lloyd, Viv Richards, and Andy Roberts, amongst others. During that period, West Indies also produced some of the greatest fast bowlers in cricketing history.

One such bowler is Curtly Ambrose. Ambrose made his international debut in 1988 and alongside Courtney Walsh, formed one of the deadliest fast bowling partnerships in the history of the sport. Ambrose was a highly versatile bowler, who bowled with a lot of accuracy, and this garnered him wickets and at the same time made him an economical bowler.

His height (6ft 7in) generated the extra bounce off the surface and he was a nightmare for batsmen in his prime.

In an international career that lasted 12 years, Ambrose took 405 Test wickets in 98 matches at an impressive average of 20.99 with 8/45 against England at Barbados in 1990 being his best bowling figures in Test cricket.

In 176 ODIs, he picked up 225 wickets at an average of 24.12 with 5/17 against Australia at Melbourne in 1988 being his best bowling figures.

Throughout his illustrious international career, Ambrose had a number of memorable spells and one of them was bowled on this very day way back in 1993 against Australia. It was the fifth and final Test of the Frank Worrell Trophy, which was held at the WACA in Perth. The series was tied at 1-1 with Australia winning the second Test in Melbourne before West Indies won the fourth Test in Adelaide by 1 run to level the series.

The Aussies won the toss and skipper Alan Border opted to bat first, with the experienced David Boon and a young Justin Langer opening the batting. Langer was dismissed for 10 by Ian Bishop and Steve Waugh came in to join Boon, who was gradually settling at the crease.

Soon, Waugh was shown the way to the dressing room by Bishop and he was replaced by his brother Mark with the scoreboard reading 58 for 2. Mark Waugh and Boon added 27 runs for the third wicket and were expected to prolong their partnership to take Australia into a commanding position.

However, Ambrose got the wicket of Waugh and what followed was one of the most brilliant spells in Test history. Soon after capturing Waugh, Ambrose got the prized wicket of Boon, who was on 44, to leave the Aussies reeling at 90 for 4. With their settled batsmen out and two new men at the crease, the West Indian quick decided to seize the opportunity and pile more pressure on the hosts.

The remainder of the Australian batting lineup could not handle the extra bounce generated by Ambrose’s tall and lanky frame and they began to collapse. ‘The Big Bird’ took another five wickets and from 85 for 2, the Aussies were now struggling at 104 for 9 thanks to Ambrose’s seven quick wickets.

But what stands out is the fact that he took these seven wickets in 32 deliveries while conceding only one run. The Australian innings wrapped up at 119 and Ambrose returned with figures of 25/7 in 18 overs, nine of which were maidens.

Scores of 80 and 77 by Phil Simmons and Keith Arthurton helped the West Indies to a total of 322 and the accompanying first innings lead of 203. In the second innings, David Boon’s 52kept the Aussies in the game, but once he was dismissed, it was difficult for them to recover.

Some quick runs by Ian Healy and Merv Hughes simply delayed the inevitable as they were ultimately dismissed for 178, thus handing West Indies a win by an innings and 25 runs and the series 2-1.

West Indies’ bowling hero in the second innings was Ian Bishop, who took six wickets.

For his brilliant spell in the first innings, Curtly Ambrose was adjudged the Man of the Match. He also won the Man of the Series award for his 33 wickets over the course of the series at an impressive average of 16.24.