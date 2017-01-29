SK Flashback: Remembering David Boon's last Test Match

David Boon, a man with a distinctive moustache who could be found chewing gums played his last Test match on this day.

David Boon played a key role in the resurgence of Australian cricket

A mention of the name David Clarence Boon brings an image of a man with a distinctive moustache chewing gums. He was a trailblazer of sorts. Till he came to the fore, the Tasmanian side which was although part of the Sheffield Shield (Australian domestic championship) struggled for success & consistency.

Boon was instrumental in Tasmania’s history making Gillette Cup (Australia’s domestic one-day tournament) win in 1978-79. He was the first prominent Australian Test cricketer from Tasmania and went on to play 107 Test matches. And until Ricky Ponting who played 162 Test matches for Australia, Boon had the distinction of having the highest Test caps for a Tasmanian.

It has been 21 years since he hung up his boots but even today he is fondly remembered as a man who played a key role in the resurgence of Australian cricket in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Today, we take a look at his last Test match which was played on this very day against Sri Lanka at the Adelaide Oval in 1996.

A no fuss cricketer

As Shane Warne had mentioned about Boon’s retirement in his book – Shane Warne’s Century: My Top 100 Test Cricketers, “Never a bloke to make a fuss, he announced his international retirement only the day before his final Test, against Sri Lanka in 1996.”

The Australian fans will recall that Boon had scored a century in just the previous Test match. At that point, only Allan Border had scored more runs or played in more Tests than Boon. Given his stature in Australian cricket then, he could have very well had a farewell with all the pomp & the show if he had announced his retirement in advance. But then again as Warne said referring to Boon, “He thought it was time to go.”