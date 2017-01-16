SK Flashback: When India defied the odds to humble South Africa at Johannesburg

On January 15th, 2011, India eked out a remarkable victory and defended a paltry total.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury SK Flashback 16 Jan 2017, 13:23 IST

An epic encounter ended with India defeating South Africa at Johannesburg

The Bull Ring at the Wanderers in Johannesburg never ceased to enthral the crowd with nail-biting matches and on the 15th January 2011, the story was no different. India, after crashing to a handsome defeat in the opening game, was up against it to stage a comeback.

The start wasn’t picture perfect for the Indians as they were bundled out for 190. However, South Africa stumbled at the finishing line and India hung in by a thread and hustled along to their maiden victory of the series.

We take you down memory lane and compiled some of the riveting moments during the game.

#7 Yuvraj Singh’s lone hand

After Virat Kohli’s departure in the 18th over, India dragged themselves into a hole at 63/2. Yuvraj Singh strode onto the arena with the task of resurrecting a wobbly start. He started with Tendulkar as his partner, but lost him to Botha, leaving India in more than a spot of bother.

After a subdued start, the left-hander eventually gained both in momentum and confidence as he manoeuvred the field to good effect. The boundaries were hard to come by, but it hardly fluttered Yuvraj and he made his half-century in 67 balls.

Along with MS Dhoni, Yuvraj set a launchpad for a flourishing finish, aided by a partnership of 83 runs.