SK Play of the day: Jasprit Bumrah's brilliance in the field accounts for Alex Hales

The Indian speedster showed his brilliance in the field by sending Hales packing with a sharp throw.

15 Jan 2017

Fast bowlers aren’t always the best species when it comes to fielding: generally stiff and slow, they are tucked into invisible corners in the field. Some, like Brett Lee, Trent Boult and Umesh Yadav, have bucked the trend and shown their prowess in the outfield.

The first ODI of the India-England series saw a stupendous bit of fielding from Jasprit Bumrah, whose sharp throw accounted for Alex Hales, giving India an early breakthrough in Virat Kohli’s first assignment since MS Dhoni stepped down.

Alex Hales, who normally scores at a fair clip, was helping himself to a sedate start. Trying to ease into the middle, he ambled across when Jason Roy glanced an Umesh Yadav delivery down to long leg in the seventh over of the English innings.

Bumrah made his ground very quickly

Kedar Jadhav approached from mid-wicket, but slowed down as he saw Bumrah cutting in like a hare. He picked up the ball in one smooth flow and hurled it like a rocket towards the non-striker’s end, the set of stumps farther from him.

The throw, as accurate as Hawkeye’s arrows, made a nice loop as it approached the stumps. It bounced just before reaching, and crashed into the stumps. Kohli knew that the throw had got the man, as was evident when he ran to Bumrah to congratulate him and gestured that Hales was short.

Virat Kohli was in the best position to judge, and leapt in delight when the ball made contact with the stumps, dead sure that the right-handed batsman had fallen short.

Hales, head towards the ground when he tried to make in, wasn’t sure if he had made it, having a clueless look on his face as he looked at his opening partner, even as the Indian players were celebrating in the middle.

Kohli knew Hales was short of the crease

Replays showed that his bat was just on the crease when the ball hit the stumps and lit them up. Hales’ folly was that he had taken time to take off for the second run, oblivious of Bumrah lining up to send a scorching throw towards his end.

Joe Root, recently having become a father to his first child, followed him to the middle, joining the the set Jason Roy. They stitched together a 69-run partnership before MS Dhoni’s quick hands behind the stumps resulted in Roy’s dismissal off Ravindra Jadeja.

