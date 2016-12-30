SK Play Of The Day: Chris Lynn smashes the ball out of The Gabba

What a hit this was from the right-hander!

Chris Lynn provided one of the moments of the BBL earlier today

In his 11-year history, Twenty 20 Cricket has provided several WOW moments for everyone. From Chris Gayle’s pyrotechnics with the bat to Dwayne Bravo’s street-smartness with the ball, the format has certainly become an integral part of the game and keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

You can't be serious! This is a video game!



That is absolute #LYNNSANITY pic.twitter.com/SeXqxlCDaH — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 30, 2016

On Friday, during the Brisbane Heat- Hobart Hurricanes Big Bash League game being played at the Gabba, Chris Lynn provided yet another moment for the ages. Off the opening ball of the sixth over, The right-hander smashed a quick delivery from Shaun Tait over the roof of the stadium, much to the amazement of everyone watching at the stadium and at home.

It was an amazing hit from him and once again reiterated his value as a T20 batsman and was an example to everyone watching that he needed to be included in any playing XI when it came the shortest format of the game.

The hit measured an amazing 121m on the metre and even more amazingly, the speed at which the ball left the bat was an amazing 161 kph, the sort of number which you would associate with Tait, who is known to deliver fireballs with the sphere in hand.

This is not the first time though Lynn has provided the fans with an incredible moment. Most IPl fans, especially the ardent ones of Kolkata Knight Riders, will remember the night in Sharjah in 2014, when patrolling the mid-wicket boundary, Lynn pulled one of the most sensational catches, in a game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

R Vinay Kumar ran into bowl to AB de Villiers, who smacked the delivery high up into the air. Lynn moved back, slipped a bit, but recovered in time to leap and pluck a stunner inches from the ground. It was a match changing effort and one that helped his side achieve a narrow win.