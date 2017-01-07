Sourav Ganguly confident about Yuvraj Singh succeeding in the upcoming matches

Yuvraj was recalled after a gap of three years.

What’s the story?

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has expressed confidence over recalled all-rounder Yuvraj Singh delivering the goods in the upcoming series against England, stating that it was a great thing that the 35-year-old was called back to the Indian setup in the shorter formats.

“It’s a great thing he (Yuvraj) has been included in both the formats. I’m confident he will get some runs and succeed,” Ganguly said.

In case you missed it..

On Friday, the India team for the three-match ODI and T20I series against England was picked and the biggest talking point which emerged out of the selection was the recall of Yuvraj Singh back to to the 50-over squad after a gap of three years.

The 35-year-old, who has a staggering ODI record, with 8329 runs in 293 matches, will have a key role to play in the middle order, along with the likes of MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina to provide stability for batting line-up, which has in recent times, depended heavily on Virat Kohli to deliver the goods for the side.

The heart of the matter

The 43-year-old further went on to say that Kohli was the right man to replace Dhoni as the skipper for India in all three formats and expected him to carry forward the excellent work her has done in Tests into coloured clothing as well.

"He is the right successor (to Dhoni) in one-day Internationals and T20Is. He will be equally fantastic, there's no doubt about that,” the former India captain said.

What next?

In a week’s time, India will usher into a new era in their cricket as Kohli takes over the mantle as captain of India in all three formats. It promises to be an exciting new start for Indian cricket and one can hope for the right-handed batsman to deliver the results in coloured clothing, just like he has done in Test cricket, so far.

Sportskeeda’s take

While there is no doubting the fact that Yuvraj will bring a lot of experience, one cannot but think whether by bringing in the veteran, the selectors have taken away an opportunity from a youngster to excel.

The likes of Karun Nair, Shreyas Iyer and several others have done exceedingly well for their respective sides in the last couple of seasons and perhaps, they could have got a look-in in this short series versus England.