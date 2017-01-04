South Africa to host Australia in 2018

The Proteas will play Australia in a four-match series after playing India earlier in the season.

by Tushar Garg News 04 Jan 2017, 20:09 IST

Can South Africa have its first ever Test series win against Australia on home soil?

What’s the story?

Australia will play a four-match series against South Africa next year. The first match of the series will begin on March 1 at Durban. Cricket South Africa announced the itinerary to confirm the series where Australia will play one warm-up match before it takes on the Proteas in the first Test match.

In case you didn’t know...

South Africa have never won a Test series against the Kangaroos on home soil. They have, however, won the past three series in Australia, including their recent 2-1 victory last month.

This series also has a historical significance to it. South Africa, since its readmission into Test cricket in 1991 have not played a series of more than three matches against the Aussies.

The heart of the matter

With the announcement of Australia flying to South Africa for a four-Test series, this marks an exciting and challenging summer for the Proteas. The series against Australia will be played right after the Proteas play India earlier in the season.

South Africa and Australia have an unusual record of sorts when they play each other in Tests. Since 2005/06, these two sides have battled it out seven times. On all the seven occasions, the home team has not been able to inflict a series defeat on the visitors.

Schedule:

February 22-24 – Tour match vs SA Invitational XI at Sahara Park, Benoni

March 1-5 – First Test at Kingsmead, Durban

March 9-13 – Second Test at St. Georges Park, Port Elizabeth

March 22-26 – Third Test at Newlands, Cape Town

March 30- April 3 – Fourth Test at Wanderers, Johannesburg

What next?

The cricketing world will have their eyes set on Durban when the exciting rivalry between the two cricketing giants begins. For the South African cricket fans, the summer of 2017-18 will be mouth-watering as their side will play two cricketing powerhouses in India and Australia.

Sportskeeda’s take

Australia suffered two humiliating defeats at the hands of the Proteas in the first two Tests of the recently-concluded series before taking the third. They then went on to defeat Pakistan twice in two meetings.

Predicting a winner between these two world class sides will not be a wise thing to do. The wiser option will be to sit back and enjoy the action when these two champion teams take the field.