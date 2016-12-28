South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2016, 1st Test, Day 3: 5 talking points

South Africa hold all the aces heading into Day 4 of the first Test.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 28 Dec 2016, 22:44 IST

Philander rattled through the Lanka tail in a hurry

After Philander made light work of the Sri Lankan tail, Cook and Elgar put on yet another 100 run partnership, their second in the match, to put the hapless Lankans on the back foot. Amla then came in and played some fancy shots despite not looking anywhere near his best.

Three quick wickets, two from de Silva, did not hamper South Africa's progress as de Kock entered declaration mode and skipper du Plessis played with a solidity and confidence that can only stem from a 300+ lead going into the final innings on a green surface.

Lanka, meanwhile, will rue the fact that they did not get closer to the South African total earlier. Cook went on to make his third Test hundred, underlining the importance of grit and patience in Test cricket.

Here are the talking points from Day 3 at Port Elizabeth.

#5 Philander puts an end to all speculation in the very first over

Vernon Philander is a real beast of a bowler anywhere in the world. In South Africa, on a green surface, he is a monster. Sri Lanka had got an early taste of the Philander medicine when he reduced them to 61/4. But de Silva's patient knock on Day 2 made them hopeful that they could come near the Proteas total.

Any such thoughts were soon thrown to the wind as Philander produced the perfect seam bowler's delivery in the very first ball on Day 3. The hint of away movement squared up de Silva, who promptly edged to de Kock's mitts to end Lanka's hopes.

Philander wasn't done though and dismissed Lakmal as well in the last ball of the first over of the day to complete yet another five-wicket haul at home, his 11th one overall.