South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2016/17, 2nd Test - 5 Talking Points

Quota controversy takes sheen off SA's victory, Angelo Mathews' future and much more.

by Ram Kumar Top 5 / Top 10 05 Jan 2017, 20:46 IST

Abbott’s place might have been in danger once Steyn returned from injury

The Proteas ushered in 2017 by continuing their impressive form in the second Test against Sri Lanka at Newlands. Being the dominant team right from the outset, they never allowed the visitors to have a sniff and notched up another clinical victory to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series.

Despite losing the toss on a moisture-laden surface, the hosts managed to compile a formidable first-innings total. On the back of an imposing pace attack, they brought the Lankan batsmen to their knees to round-off a complete performance. Within South Africa’s triumph as well as outside of it, quite a few topics came up for debate.

Let us take a look at those five major talking points from the second Test in Cape Town.

#5 Dean Elgar and Quinton de Kock brighten Protea fire

Elgar‘s resoluteness and de Kock’s bustle shaped South Africa’s innings

The Test began in a rather tricky fashion for the home side. A spicy pitch coupled with the prospect of a lost toss handed a massive advantage for Sri Lanka. Stephen Cook fell off the fourth delivery of the game while a couple more perished before South Africa could lay a solid platform. However, Dean Elgar revelled in the uncertainty to produce a gritty century and take his team to safety.

Even as the opener was bringing the curtains down on his knock, Quinton de Kock aggravated the bowlers’ agony by launching a remarkable attack. When he fell for a 124-ball 101, the Proteas had already reached a position of comfort.