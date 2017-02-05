South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2017: 3rd ODI, 5 talking points

South Africa kept their winning streak at home intact with another victory to win the series.

rohit sankar

Some tidy bowling by Imran Tahir, Andile Phehlukwayo and Dwaine Pretorius helped South Africa take an unassailable 3-0 lead against Sri Lanka in the five-match ODI series at Johannesburg. Opting to field first in the Pink ODI, much to the disappointment of the fans, South Africa failed to produce an early breakthrough as Tharanga and Dickwella put on a 60 run stand.

One brought many and Sri Lanka found themselves in familiar territory as Tahir and the all-rounders broke the back of their middle order in between a bee invasion in the stadium. They were eventually bowled out for 163 in the 40th over. The hosts completed formalities with ease as De Villiers registered another unbeaten half-century in pink to guide the Proteas home.

Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 163/10 in 39.2 overs( Dickwella 74, Pretorius 3/19) lost to South Africa 164/3 in 32 overs (de Villiers 60)

Take a glance at the talking points from the 3rd ODI at Johannesburg.

#5 Bees halt play

In the 25th over of the Sri Lankan innings, a swarm of bees swooped into the Bullring to halt play. The players threw themselves to the ground as is the practise in such situations but play soon resumed.

However, the bees returned pretty soon and this time the game took an hour to resume. They made de Kock's helmet their new found home. The head groundsman tried to swat them with a stick which didn't work out and then a fire extinguisher came to the rescue.

Finally, a bee keeper came to the rescue of fans awaiting action and play resumed soon after. Bees halting play has happened previously as well in cricket with images from the Australia-India Test in Delhi in 2008 making rounds.