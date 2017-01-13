South Africa vs Sri Lanka 3rd Test, Day 2 - 5 talking points

Sri Lanka falter yet again as South Africa look set to complete a whitewash at home.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jan 2017, 21:18 IST

South Africa have the upper hand in the Test match after scoring 426 in their first innings

Sri Lanka enjoyed some generous seam movement to take five South African wickets in the first session on Day 2 at Johannesburg but that did not stop South Africa from posting 426, a formidable total.

In response, Philander dismissed Karunaratne in the third ball of the Lankan innings before adding one more, while Rabada chipped in with two to reduce Lanka to 80/4. Bad light saved them from further embarrassment as Proteas seamers continued to revel in the absence of Abbott.

Earlier, Amla was dismissed for 134 in a probing spell by Nuwan Pradeep, who ended up with 4 wickets. Kumara helped clean up the tail by grabbing a four-for himself but their batsmen could not put up a fight against some terrific seam bowling.

Here are the talking points from the day's play.

#5 Nuwan Pradeep enjoys pressure put by other seamers

Suranga Lakmal and Angelo Matthews bowled some brilliant lines early on Day 2 to contain the South African batsmen. There was just too much movement on offer that they could not find the elusive edge, except for the nightwatchman.

Pradeep, stepping into bowl after these two, reaped the rewards for the pressure exerted before him and removed du Plessis and Bavuma in the space of three balls and went on to dismiss Amla with a beauty.

He had Philander caught behind with an absolute snorter as his spell read 4 wickets for one run. Pradeep had been off colour right through the series, but he had woken up on a green pitch, albeit a bit too late.