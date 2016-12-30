Countdown to the cricketer of the year: Virat Kohli reigns supreme

These players dominated the game across all formats and across all conditions.

30 Dec 2016

A year Virat Kohli would never want to forget

2016 was a spectacular year for cricket, and the game buzzed across all formats and across all conditions.

The players displayed tremendous pedigree and potential and what stood out was their ability to adjust according to the varying demands of the game.

The game has evolved and the players have understood that they need to fine tune their game in order to stay relevant.

As the year ends to a close, we take a look at the top 5 players across formats. These players have dished out match-winning performances for their teams and their knack of amending their game across the different formats made them stand head and shoulders above the rest.

#5 Mitchell Starc

A force to reckon with even with the red ball

The left-arm quick had a breakthrough season this year. His potential was never in doubt and he had given enough glimpses of his ability with the white ball.

However, this year he staged a sterling comeback into the Test fold and took wickets for fun at the top of the order. His menacing in-swing was unplayable at times, and he made it a habit to either pin the batsman in front of the stumps or to rattle the stumps.

2016 was a golden year for the quick and he has formed a potent combination with Josh Hazlewood across all conditions, and Australia would hope, he remains injury free and continues to serve Australia for many more years to come.