Sportskeeda Cricket Awards 2016: Countdown to the Cricketer of the Year

The list features players from No. 25 to No.16

by Debdoot Das Top 5 / Top 10 29 Dec 2016, 20:18 IST

It’s almost the end of 2016 and we have had a year of scintillating cricket. It began with India taking on Australia in the One-Day series and slowly the focus shifted to the World T20 which was for the first time held in India. West Indies were crowned champions and then there was a heap of Test matches which were played. The pink-ball also drew a lot of interest as the world got to see more of it.

All through this year, there were cricketers who were brilliant. Who contributed immensely to the success of their teams. Therefore it’s time we look at 25 such individuals who have had a year to savour. In this article, we will look at the countdown from 25 to 16.

#25 Dinesh Chandimal

Chandimal is now a key member of the Sri Lankan bating unit

After the retirement of the likes of Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene, Chandimal has been one of the mainstays of Sri Lanka’s batting. He has matured as a player in the last few years and has been a constant run-getter for the Islanders. Whenever and wherever Sri Lanka have been in trouble more often than not he has bailed them out.

Chandimal has had quite a year to remember as he played 21 matches in all, where he scored 1113 runs.He had a batting average of 46.37 with the highest score of 132. He also smashed four centuries during the time period.