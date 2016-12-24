Sportskeeda Cricket Awards 2016: Test Team of the Year

The Indian team received the most number of votes from fans

Despite the beginning of the year being dominated by ODIs and T20s, we saw a whole lot of memorable test matches take place towards the second half of the year. We saw the Indian cricket team go undefeated, and we saw South Africa decimate Australia away from home, amongst many other unforgettable moments. Test cricket also saw a major change as three international day-night matches took place this year, which in turn helped in increasing the attendance at those venues.

So, after choosing the best Test bowler of the year, and best Test batsmen of the year, it is time to pick the best Test team of the year. We conducted a poll and counted the number of votes by the fans all over the world and combined it with our expert’s picks to pick out the best bowler in Tests this year.

5 candidates were nominated for the award – Sri Lanka, England, India, Pakistan and South Africa based on their performances in 2016

The results of the poll were as follows:

Percentage of votes by fans

A huge majority of the fans voted for India as the best Test team of the year, whereas the other teams did not receive many votes. After combining these votes with our expert’s pick, the final results are as follows