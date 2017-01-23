Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2017, 2nd T20I - Five crucial moments from the clash at Wanderers

Sri Lanka almost choked in a low scoring match but their skipper led them over the line.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jan 2017, 00:03 IST

Kuhn got his side off to the perfect start

A low scoring humdinger at an unusually slow Wanderers saw Sri Lanka edge South Africa by three wickets to level the three-match series. Angelo Mathews overcame a hamstring issue to guide Sri Lanka past a mediocre total after Lungi Ngidi wrecked the chase with a four-wicket haul.

Ngidi and the trio of spinners made it tough for the Lankan batsmen, who did not help their cause by consistently hitting across the line without success. Mathews stood tall amidst the landslide of wickets and sealed the chase in the final over of the match.

Earlier, Lakshan Sandakan, the chinaman spun a web around the Protea batsmen with a four-wicket haul on debut. The pitch assisted the Lankan spinners and they made full use of it by plugging the runs. None of the South African batsmen looked comfortable at the crease as they were bundled out for 113.

Brief Scores: South Africa 113/10 in 19.3 overs (Kuhn 29, Sandakan 4/23) lost to Sri Lanka 119/7 in 19.4 overs (Mathews 54, Ngidi 4/19)

Take a look at five key moments from the second T20 at Johannesburg:

#5 Heino Kuhn puts his hand up after long hiatus

The 32-year-old wicket-keeper batsman had represented South Africa in five T20s, playing the last of them in 2011, before he was called up to the T20 squad to face Lanka.

Kuhn, who is a feared name in the local cricketing circles, was the leading run scorer in the domestic first-class competition. He carried that form into the international circuit as well as he overcame the early losses of Smuts and de Bruyn to whack a few to the fence.

One of them was a magnificent inside-out six off Sandakan. But Kuhn was dismissed the very next ball, stumped for 29. He, however, gave a glimpse of what he could offer to the side in his brief stint.