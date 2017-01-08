Star Sports to telecast India A vs England warm-up matches live

Matches will begin at 1.30 pm on January 10 and 12.

by Tushar Garg News 08 Jan 2017, 20:21 IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will lead India A against England on January 10

What’s the story

BCCI’s official broadcaster, Star Sports will live telecast the warm up matches between India A and England. The two warm up games will be played on January 10 and 12 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. The matches will start at 1330 IST.

The Cricket Club of India (CCI) is leaving no stone unturned to make the games at Brabourne Stadium a huge success. “Preparations are in full swing. Dhoni is a legend and he could be playing his last match at the Brabourne Stadium on January 10. Gates are going to be free and we expect around 20.000 spectators for the match.” said Sachin Bajaj, executive committee member of the CCI.

In case you didn't know...

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who has relinquished the Indian limited overs captaincy, has been named as the India A skipper for the first of the warm-up games. Ajinkya Rahane will lead the side in the second warm-up game.

Dhoni will lead a strong side that includes the likes of Dhawan, Yuvraj, Pandya, and Nehra who will be seen in action in the upcoming series against England. The warm-up games will also provide an ideal platform for a number of Indian domestic players to stake their claim for a place in Team India.

The heart of the matter

Ever since Dhoni was named as the captain of the India A team, excited Indian fans were hoping to see their favourite captain leading a side out on the park.

Star Sports decision to telecast live the matches is a perfect supplement to CCI’s efforts in making the warm-up games a huge occasion.

What next?

England, after being humbled 4-0 in the test series, return to India after the Christmas break. They are scheduled to play 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is against India, beginning January 15. England will want to impress everyone in the warmups and send a strong message to the resurgent Indian team. But England will be wary of a strong India A side pitted against them in the warmups.

Fans can tune into Star Sports on January 10 to watch all the action and Dhoni captaining the India A side against England.

Sportskeeda’s take

Arguably, MS Dhoni is the most successful Indian captain. People love him as a captain and they want to see the Ranchi-born star play. Taking away the opportunity to see Dhoni leading a side on the field would have been harsh for millions of fans who have immense love for the Jharkhand superstar. We appreciate Star Sports decision to telecast live the warm-up games on January 10 and 12.