Stats: Hashim Amla becomes the 8th batsman to score a century in 100th Test

Amla joined a unique list after achieving his century today.

South Africa’s Hashim Amla has become only the 8th batsman in the history of cricket to score a century in his 100th Test. This magnificent feat of his came in the 3rd and final Test against Sri Lanka which is currently being played at the Bull Ring in Johannesburg. He reached his century by jumping down the ground and smashing Rangana Herath over his head.

The last batsman who scored a century in his 100th Test was Graeme Smith who did so against England in 2012 when he scored 131. Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting achieved this feat as well when he scored centuries in both his innings against South Africa in 2006. He had scored 120 in the first innings and an unbeaten 143 in the second innings in a Test match which Australia won by 8 wickets.

Amla, who has been spectacular for South Africa over the years once again proved his worth as he played a sublime knock in South Africa’s first innings. He reached his century in 169 balls and hit 13 fours in the process. The Proteas have shown no mercy towards Sri Lanka throughout the tour and are looking to achieve yet another victory after defeating them comprehensively in the first two matches of the series.

Also Read: Hashim Amla: The most under-rated Test batsman of our times

South Africa, who opted to bat first earlier today were in a spot of bother when they lost their openers Stephen Cook and Dean Elgar in quick succession. However, Amla and JP Duminy led the fightback for the Proteas and put on a partnership of over 250 runs and are currently going strong and are looking to achieve their 300 run partnership soon.

The Sri Lankan bowlers have had nothing to show for as the duo of Amla and Duminy tackled them brilliantly and they will be looking to achieve a huge first innings total and put pressure on the opposition batsmen before they come out to bat. Angelo Mathews and Lahiru Kumara were the only Sri Lankan bowlers who picked up a wicket each.

Here is the list of the 8 batsmen who achieved the unique feat of scoring a century in their 100th match.