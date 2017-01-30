Stats: Marcus Stoinis breaks multiple records en-route his knock of 146 against New Zealand

New Zealand defeated Australia by 6 runs in the 1st ODI held in Auckland.

Stoinis played an exceptional knock in the first ODI against New Zealand

Marcus Stoinis played the knock of his life as he almost single-handedly took Australia to victory in the first ODI against New Zealand at Auckland in the prestigious Chappell-Hadlee series. Unfortunately, his blistering knock of 146 went in vain as he kept losing partners at the other end due to which the Kangaroos fell just 6 runs short of the target posted by New Zealand.

He also put up a partnership of 50 along with no. 11 batsman Josh Hazlewood where he scored all the runs and did not give Hazlewood the strike for even a single delivery. Unfortunately for Stoinis and for Australia, Hazlewood was run-out while trying to take a single to ensure he doesn't have to face a delivery.

With his exceptional performance, he became the first Australian to score a century and take three wickets in a single ODI.

His knock of 146 in the first ODI is the 2nd highest by any batsman who came in at no.7 or lower till date and the highest knock while chasing. He eclipsed India’s former captain MS Dhoni on the way who was 2nd on the list for a long time for his knock of 139* which came against Africa XI way back in 2007.

Here is the list of highest scores by a batsman coming in at no. 7 or lower:

Player Score Team Opposition Year Luke Ronchi 170* New Zealand Sri Lanka 2015 Marcus Stoinis 146* Australia New Zealand 2017 MS Dhoni 139* Asia XI Africa XI 2007 Shaun Pollock 130 Africa XI Asia Xi 2007 Jos Buttler 121 England Sri Lanka 2014

Earlier in the day, New Zealand put up a highly respectable total of 286 in their 50 overs after well-crafted half-centuries by Neil Broom and Martin Guptill and a worthy contribution of 48 by James Neesham.

As the Kangaroos came out to bat, the New Zealand bowlers ran riot and left Australia struggling at 67-6. As Stoinis came to the crease, no one could have predicted the events that transpired. He took the attack to the opposition bowlers and smashed them all around the park en route his historic knock. He did everything right but unfortunately, was unable to take Australia over the line in the end. He was named the man of the match in the post-match ceremony.