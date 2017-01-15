Substitute Bangladesh wicket-keeper Imrul Kayes sets new world record

Kayes took five catches in New Zealand's first innings

by Debdoot Das News 15 Jan 2017, 17:36 IST

Kayes taking evasive action behind the stumps

What’s the story?

Bangladesh’s Imrul Kayes on Sunday became the first substitute wicket-keeper in Test matches to take five catches in an innings on the fourth day of the first match against New Zealand at Wellington.

But his joys were short-lived as he had to be stretchered off the field while batting as he put in a dive to save himself from getting run-out. He badly bruised his hip and has been sent to the hospital for scans.

In case you did not know

Better known for his batting skills, Kayes wore the gloves as regular Mushfiqur Rahim could not continue keeping because of an injury. Imrul Kayes is known to have a safe pair of hands and most of the time he has been seen in the slip cordon. And this is not the first time he has donned the wicket-keeping gloves. In 2015, he had kept wickets for 120 overs against Pakistan in a Test.

Therefore Mushfiqur who is also the captain of the side felt Kayes would be his like to like replacement and what a trump card it turned out to be. Kayes also matched the highest wicketkeeping dismissals for Bangladesh. Mushfiqur was involved in five dismissals twice - against India in Mirpur in 2010 and against Sri Lanka in Colombo in 2013.

The heart of the matter

Imrul Kayes of Bangladesh on Sunday first substitute wicket-keeper in Test matches to take five catches in an innings against New Zealand in the first Test against Wellington.

The 29-year-old started off by plucking the catches of New Zealand opener Jeet Raval and captain Kane Williamson and then on Sunday he grabbed one from Colin de Grandhomme, before taking an extraordinary catch to send back B.J Watling.

New Zealand paceman Neil Wagner was his last scalp.

What’s next?

The whole of Bangladesh is lauding Kayes’ world record but also praying that his hip injury isn’t serious. His team needs him to bat tomorrow as they are in a spot of bother with 66/3 in their second innings.

We have to wait and see if he can do something brilliant and world class with the bat too. If he does come out tomorrow with the willow do expect some fireworks from the left-hander.

Sportskeeda’s take

Wicket-keeping isn’t an easy task. It takes a lot of concentration and physical exertion to stand behind the stumps for hours at a stretch. Kayes’ efforts are indeed brilliant and should be applauded.