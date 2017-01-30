Supreme Court names administrators to run BCCI

by Reuters News 30 Jan 2017, 17:40 IST

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - A historian, a retired auditor and a financial executive were among four people named by India's highest court on Monday to run the country's cricket board (BCCI).

Former India women's captain Diana Edulji was the only administrator with direct cricket experience although historian and columnist Ramachandra Guha has written numerous books about the sport.

Earlier this month, BCCI president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke were removed by the Supreme Court for failing to implement administrative reforms within the world's richest cricket body.

The court appointed Vinod Rai, former comptroller and auditor general of India, and the Chief Executive of IDFC (Infrastructure Development Finance Corporation) Vikram Limaye as the other administrators to supervise BCCI operations.

In July, the court accepted most of the recommendations of a three-member panel it had set up to investigate the BCCI following a fixing scandal during the 2013 Indian Premier League Twenty20 competition.

The BCCI rejected some of the recommendations made by the panel headed by former chief justice R.M. Lodha, which included age and tenure restrictions for top officials as well as banning them from serving successive terms.

The committee of administrators, to be chaired by Rai, will take immediate charge and run the board in liaison with BCCI Chief Executive Rahul Johri until new officials are elected.

(Reporting by Suchitra Mohanty; writing by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Ed Osmond)