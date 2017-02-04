T20 Blind World Cup 2017: India continues victorious run in World Cup

IndusInd Indian Team win against Sri Lanka in Ahmedabad. Bangladesh, West Indies, and England also register wins in Mumbai.

by Press Release Report 04 Feb 2017, 18:36 IST

India continued their excellent run with victory over Sri Lanka

India continued its winning streak by defeating Sri Lanka in the Day 6 of 2nd T20 World Cup for the Blind. India won by 9 wickets in the match held at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad after India won the toss and elected to bowl first.

In the first innings, Sri Lanka tried hard to put up a high score on the scoreboard with Chandana Deshapriya scoring 62 and Pathum Saman Kumara scoring 30. However, India managed to put pressure on the Sri Lankan team by taking 8 wickets and restricting them to a score of 186 in 20 overs.

In the second innings, Prakash J of India CAB showed exemplary batting skills with his 99 not out, which included massive 20 boundaries. Ketan Patel too added to India’s scoreboard with his 56 not out. Dinesh Nihara Mathugama managed to take 1 wicket for the Lankans. However, India successfully chased the target in a comfortable 13.3 overs.

In the match between Bangladesh BBCC and Australia BCA, the Asian team won by 9 runs in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai. Australia won the toss and elected to bowl, however, were not able to put pressure on Bangladesh as they scored 210 for the loss of 2 wickets in 20 overs. Md. Abdul Malek scored 78(52) and Md. Mohsin Hosen Joy scored 81(49) for Bangladesh.

The crowd for the game between India and Sri Lanka at Ahmedabad included several school children

Lindsay David Heaven managed to pick up one wicket of Bangladesh. In the second innings, Stephen Leo Palmer scored 109 in 61 balls, Matthew James Cameron and Lindsay David Heaven scored 31 each and turned the match into a nail-biting spectacle. At the end of the second innings, Australia were not able to score the last 9 runs and ended with a total of 201 for the loss of 5 wickets. Abdul Zobir and Md Abid Hasan Rabbi took 1 wicket each.

At the Mumbai MIG Cricket Club, West Indies WICCB squared up against Nepal CAB, which West Indies won by 43 runs. Nepal CAB won the toss and elected to bowl. The Windies put up a score of 208 for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs. Kevin Andrew Douglas scored 96, and Caneel Wayney Graham had to retire at 27. Sunil Thapa Magar, Ramesh Bahadur Baniya, Bikram Bahadur Rana, and Padam Bahadur Badaliya took 1 wicket each.

Bangladesh were victorious over Australia in a closely fought game

In the second innings, Sunil Thapa Magar and Lok Bahadur Thapa of Nepal contributed to Nepal’s efforts of achieving the score of 208 with their 72 not out and 36 not out, respectively. Nepal lost 3 wickets, with Anthony Fitzgerald Cummins and Ganesh Mithra Singh taking 1 wicket each. Nepal managed to end the second innings with just 165 runs

In another match held at Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, England scored a victory over South Africa by 43 runs. England won the toss and elected to bat. In the first innings, England scored 257 in 20 overs for the loss of 5 wickets in which Matthew James Page and Edward James Hossell scored 44 each in 26 and 35 balls, respectively.

Peter Blueitt stood unbeaten at 55 in 30 balls. The star of the innings and the match was Justin Hollingsworth scoring 69 (27) which included 14 stunning boundaries. Marco Van der Linde took 2 wickets and Doctor Wiilliam Malinga and Buhle Bhidla took a wicket each.

In the second innings, South Africa struggled to chase the target and could manage only 214 at the loss of 4 wickets in 20 overs. Dominic Scoot Adriaans came close to a century with his 96 runs before retiring. James Edward Millward picked up 2 wickets of South Africa.

Following are the results for the 6th Day:

Sri Lanka CAB: 186/8 in 20 overs (Suranaga Samapath 22,Pathum Saman Kumara 30,Ruwan Wasantha 3,Dimuthu Ravindra 18,Chandana Deshpriya 62,Upul Sanjeewa Kankanam Gamage 8, Rpriyantha Kumara Jasing Arachchige 10, Kavidu Sahan Kumara Thoma Dura 4, Dinesh Nihara Mathumagama 0 n.o, Kosala Herath 2 n.o, Sunil 3-30,Ajay Kumar Reddy 2-24) lost to India CAB: 187/1 in 13.3 overs (Prakash J 99 n.o, Ganesh Babubhai Mundakar 11,Ketan Patel 56 n.o, Dinesh Nihara Mathugama 1-25)

Bangladesh CAB: 210/2 in 20 overs (Md Abdul Malek 78, Md Mohsin Hosen Joy 81, Tanzjlur Rahman 14 n.o., Abdullah Zobir 8 n.o., Lindsay David Heaven 1-17) bt Australia BCA: 201/5 in 20 overs (Matthew James Cameron 31, Stephen Leo Palmer 109, Michael Constantine Zannis 4, Lindsay David Heaven 31, Ned Adam Charles Brewer Maiga 2, Brendan Lee Young Spencer 0 n.o., Steffan Francesco Nero 4 n.o., Abdul Zobir 1-40, Md Abid Hasan Rabbi 1-42)

West Indies WICCB: 208/7 in 20 overs (Kevin Andrew Douglas 96, Leroy Orin Phillips 23, Caneel Wayney Graham 27, Gregory Lee Stewart 10 n.o., Alvin Andre James 8, Dennal Deboya Shim 8, Jason Vivian Rickets 6, Anthony Fitzgerald Cummins 2, Sunil Thapa Magar 1-34, Ramesh Bahadur Baniya 1-25, Bikram Bahadur Rana 1-47, Padam Bahadur Badaliye 1-23) bt Nepal CAB : 165/3 in 20 overs (Sunil Thapa Magar 70 n.o., Lok Bahadur Thapa 36 n.o., Sunil Rana Magar 25, Padam Bahadur Badaliya 11, Sunil Subedi Chhetri 3, Anthony Fitzgerald Cummins 1-14, Ganesh Mithra Singh 1-36)

England BCEW: 257/5 in 20 overs (Matthew James Page 44, Edward James Hossell 44, Peter Blueitt 55 n.o., Justin Hollingsworth 69, Nathaniel Gerrard Foy 10, Rory William Hossell 7 Doctor Wiilliam Malinga 1-55, Buhle Bhidla 1-35, Marco Van der Linde 2-13) bt South Africa BCSA: 214/4 in 20 overs (Dominic Scott Adriaans 96 retd, Sergil January 4, Buhle Bhidla 44, Johan Schroeder 18, Ephraim Mathabo 27 n.o., Henry Tiishetjo Masha 8, Edward James Hossell 1-37, James Edward Millward 2-46)