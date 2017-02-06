T20 Blind World Cup 2017: Power packed wins for Pakistan and Sri Lanka

Pakistan and Sri Lanka cruised to victory.

by Press Release Report 06 Feb 2017, 18:52 IST

Badar Munir’s 60 in 20 balls gave Pakistan the victory

In the match between South Africa BCSA and Pakistan Blind Cricket Team at KSCA Alur Grounds, Bengaluru, Pakistan swept to a 9 wicket win by reaching the set target in a mere 5.1 overs. South Africa BCSA won the toss and elected to bat first, and put up a score of 100 in 20 overs for the loss of 9 wickets.

Batsmen from South Africa tried hard to push the score, with Tefo Lesley Classen scoring 19(20) and Buhle Bhidla scoring 10(17). However, the bowlers of Pakistan were successful in curbing them to just 100, as Anees Javed took 2 wickets, Badar Munir and Riasat Khan took 1 wicket each.

In the second innings, Asher Jonathan Hattingh was able to secure the wicket of Riasat Kahn but Badar Munir’s 60 in 20 balls (10 fours, 2 sixes) and Muhammad Jamil (29 runs in 11 balls) helped Pakistan chase the target in just 5.1 overs.

At the end of 5.1 overs, Pakistan was 102 for the loss of just 1 wicket. Badar Munir was declared as Man of the Match.

The second match of the day was of Australia BCA against Sri Lanka CAB at Rajagiri College Grounds, Kochi which Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets. Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl first which proved to be a good decision as the Lankans restricted Australia to 174.

Man of the Match, Suranga Sampath displayed great batting skills

At the end of first innings, Australia was 174 for the loss of 5 wickets. Stephen Leo Palmer and Lindsay David Heaven scored 68 and 51 respectively. Upul Sanjeewa Kankanam Gamage took 2 wickets, Suranga Sampath and Dimuthu Ravindra took 1 wicket each.

In the second innings, Sri Lanka completed the target in 15.2 overs. Man of the Match, Suranga Sampath displayed great batting skills with his 105 not out in 52 balls

(16x4s 1x6s).

Lindsay David Heaven managed to pick up one wicket, however, Sri Lanka completed the target with ease.

Results

South Africa BCSA: 100/9 in 20 overs (Sonwabile Bidla 8, Johan Schroeder 0, Buhle Bhidla 10, Ephraim Mathabo 8, Marco van der Linde 5, Kenneth Nkokoto Nhlanhla Mabela 0, Tefo Lesley Classen 19, Henry Tiishetjo Masha 8, Doctor Wiilliam Malinga 8 n.o., Asher Jonathan Hattingh 4, Anees Javed 2-15, Badar Munir 1-12, Riasat Khan 1-19) lost to Pakistan Blind Cricket Team: 102/9 in 5.1 overs (Badar Munir 60 n.o., Riasat Khan 2, Muhammad Jamil 29 n.o., Asher Jonathan Hattingh 1-29)

Australia BCA: 174/5 in 20 overs (Matthew James Cameron 0, Stephen Leo Palmer 68, Michael Constantine Zannis 6, Lindsay David Heaven 51, Ned Adam Charles Brewer Maiga 5, Brendan Lee Young Spencer 6 n.o., Upul Sanjeewa Kankanam Gamage 2-20, Suranga Sampath 1-26 , Dimuthu Ravindra 1-26) lost to Sri Lanka CAB: 176/2 in 15.2 overs (Suranga Sampath 109 n.o., Dimuthu Ravindra 22, Ruwan Wasantha 15, Chandana Kumara Suriyaarachchi 15n.o., Lindsay David Heaven 1-51)