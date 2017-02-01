T20 World Cup Cricket for the Blind 2017: India continues winning run on Day 2

Australia also secured a win in its first match in T20 World Cup.

by Press Release Report 01 Feb 2017, 12:05 IST

India's Sunil R hit a century against West Indies at Faridabad

The second day of the T20 World Cup for the Blind began on a thrilling start with five matches in one day. The defending champions, IndusInd India CAB took on the West Indies WICCB with West Indies winning the toss and choosing to bowl first. The Indian team put up a splendid score of 305/5 on the scoreboard in 20 overs and won the match by 142 runs. Sunil of Team India displayed good batsman skill with a score of 113 not out and Deepak Malik helped him set the score with his 80 runs.

Gregory Lee Stewart, Kevin Andrew Douglas, Caneel Wayney Graham each picked up one wicket of India. West Indies put up a score of 163/5 in 20 overs. Dennal Deboya Shim of West Indies WICCB scored 40 (34) and Deepak Malik, Ajay Kumar Reddy and Dunna Venkatesh of the India CAB each picked up a wicket to lead India to its victory.

Australia BCA secured a win in its first match in T20 World Cup for the Blind 2017 against CAB Nepal by 10 wickets. Nepal won the toss and chose to bat and put up a score of 143/8. In the 1st innings, Sunil Subedi Chhetri scored 34 runs while Kritan Shrestha Duwal scored 29 runs.

However, Nepal suffered a loss of 8 wickets and Raymond Stephen Sutton Moxly and Mark Ashik Hasket took 2 wickets each. In the 2nd innings, Stephen Leo Palmer and Matthew James Cameron finished off the match with their opening partnership as they scored 48 (39) and 68 (43) respectively. Australia won the match with 145/0 in 12.4 overs.

In another match with Bangladesh BBCC Team against South Africa SABC Team, Bangladesh won by 72 runs. Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first and set the score of 223/3 in 20 overs. The opening batsmen of Bangladesh scored well with Mohammed Abdul Malek coming close to a century with his score of 90 (64) and Md Mohsin Hosen Joy scoring 62 (42).

South African bowler Asher Jonathan Hattingh picked up one wicket for the team. South Africa SABC suffered 5 wickets in the second innings and put up the score of 151 in 20 overs. Ephraim Mathabo of South Africa SABC came close to scoring a half century with 47 (53). Md Faisal and Mohammad Mahmud Rashid picked up 1 wicket each

In the match of Sri Lanka CAB against New Zealand Blindcaps, Sri Lanka won its first match of the 2017 Cup against New Zealand by 214 runs. Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first and put up a score of 334/0 in 20 overs.

The openers of Sri Lanka displayed an exemplary partnership in which Ruwan Wasantha scored 170 in just 69 balls and Suranga Sampath scored 146 in just 53 balls. In the second innings, New Zealand suffered a loss of 7 wickets. MLK McCaskill of New Zealand scored 30(37) and Dinesh Maduwantha Herath Mudiyan Sekage and Pathum Saman Kumara picked up one wicket each of New Zealand.

The Pakistan Blind Cricket Team was set against the England BCEW team in which Pakistan won by 97 runs. England won the toss and elected to bowl first. Pakistan Blind Cricket Team set up a challenging score of 296/4 in 20 overs. Muhammad Akram of the Pakistan Blind Cricket Team scored 105 (47) and Riasat Khan scored 84 (38) with Edward James Hossell and Matthew Dean of England BCEW picking up one wicket each of the Pakistan team. In the second innings, England BCEW could put up a score of only 199 for the loss of 6 wickets in which Peter Blueitt scored 71 not out and Badar Munir of Pakistan took 2 wickets

Following are the results:

India CAB: 305/5 in 20 overs (Deepak Malik 80, Anis Beig 25, Dunna Venkatesh 11, Sunil 113 n.o., Ganesh Babubhai Mundakar 23, Ketan Patel 0, Prakash J 0 n.o., Gregory Lee Stewart 1-36, Kevin Andrew Douglas 1-27, Caneel Wayney Graham 1-10) bt West India WICCB: 163/5 in 20 overs (LO-Shane Omar Myles 18, Leroy Orin Phillips 18, Gregory Lee Stewart 12, Dennal Deboya Shim 40, Ricardo Elijah Manning 9, Anthony Fitzgerald Cummins 7 n.o., Kevin Andrew Douglas 27 n.o., Deepak Malik 1-12, Ajay Kumar Reddy 1-14, Dunna Venkatesh 1-14)

----

Nepal, CAB: 143/8 in 20 overs (Padam Bahadur Badaila 2, Lok Bahadur Thapa 1, Abdul Jahid Fakir 2, Sunil Thapa Magar 12, Sunil Rana Magar 5, Sunil Subedi Chhetri 34 n.o., Ramesh Bahadur Baniya 18, Jeevan Gurung 2, Durga Dutt Paudel 0, Kritan Shrestha Duwal 29 n.o., Lindsay David Heaven 1-31, Raymond Stephen Sutton Moxly 2-24, Mark Ashik Haskett 2-19, Vaughan James Roles 1-28) lost to Australia BCA: 145/0 in 12.4 overs (Stephen Leo Palmer 48 n.o., Matthew James Cameron 68 n.o)

-----

Bangladesh BBCC: 223/3 in 20 overs (Mohammed Abdul Malek 90, Md Mohsin Hosen Joy 62, Tanzjlur Rahman 20 n.o. Arif 0, Abdullah Zobir 8 n.o., Asher Jonathan Hattingh 1-32) bt South Africa SABC: 151/5 in 20 overs (Ephraim Mathabo 47, Fredrik Andreas Boer 9, Johan Schroeder 24, David Landry 34, Buhle Bhidla 3, Sergil January 8 n.o., Sonwabile Bidla 1 n.o., Md Faisal 1-30, Mohammad Mahmud Rashid 1-20)

-----

Sri Lanka CAB: 334/0 in 20 overs (Ruwan Wasantha 170 n.o., Suranga Sampath 146 n.o.) bt New Zealand Blindcaps: 120/7 in 20 overs (BD Wilson 7, MLK McCaskill 30, Parveen Shankar 14, JH Dunn 0, Deacun Dunn 8, GC Williamson 4, B Fellows 10, TRM Patterson 8 n.o., RIMTR Smith 10 n.o., Dinesh Maduwantha Herath Mudiyan Sekage 1-23, Pathum Saman Kumara 1-18)

-----

Pakistan Blind Cricket Team: 296/4 in 20 overs (Badar Munir 20, Muhammad Akram 105, Riasat Khan 84, Amir Ishfaq 4, Nisar Ali 49 n.o., Muhammad Jamil 8 n.o., Edward James Hossell 1-45, Matthew Dean 1-19) bt England BCEW: 199/6 in 20 overs (Daniel Alfred Field 5, Nathaniel Gerard Foy 18, Matthew Dean 13, Peter Blueitt 71 n.o., Justin Hollingsworth 27, Matthew James Page 16, Luke Jason Smith Sugg 0, Rory William Hossell 4 n.o., Badar Munir 2-18, Sajid Nawaz 1-51)