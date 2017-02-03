T20 Blind World Cup 2017: India registers its fourth win in World Cup

Farhan and Jafar Iqbal blitzkrieg at MCA BKC ground in Mumbai against RSA.

by Press Release Report 03 Feb 2017, 19:21 IST

India defeated South Africa comfotably

IndusInd Indian Team registered its 4th win in the T20 World Cup for Blind with a convincing win against South Africa at MCA BKC Ground Mumbai. India CAB won the match by 9 wickets. South Africa won the toss and elected to bat. In the first innings, South Africa scored 157 runs in 20 overs for the loss of 8 wickets; David Landry scored 42(41) not out, Ganesh Babubhai Mundkar took 2 wickets and gave away just 14 runs and was declared as Man of the Match.

In the second innings, India chased the target of 157 runs in just 13.5 overs. India scored 158 runs for the loss of 1 wicket. Muhammed Farhan scored 59(35) not out, which included 9 fours and 1 six, Jafar Iqbal 54(39) scored 1 four, and Durga Rao 19(11) scored 3 fours. Ephraim Mathabo was able to pick up 1 wicket of Durga Rao.

India rested as many as six main players including captain Ajay Reddy, Deepak, Sunil, and Ketan Patel ahead of their crucial match against Sri Lanka at Ahmadabad on Saturday.

Bollywood Celebrities like Anupam Kher, Atul Kulkarni, IndusInd Bank officials and Bank of Baroda officials were present during the match and also tried playing cricket blindfolded during the Presentation Ceremony. Anupam Kher was also quoted saying, “It was a pleasure and an honour to meet the Blind Cricket Team of India. They beat S. Africa by 9wkts. So inspiring. Jai Ho.” Via his Twitter Handle @AnupamPkher.

Actor Anupam Kher was present at the match between India and South Africa

Bangladesh CAB played against New Zealand Blindcaps and the Asian team garnered a win by 90 runs at Mumbai MIG Grounds. Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first. The decision seemed a right one as Bangladesh lost just 2 wickets in 20 overs and put up a target of 330 for the New Zealand Blindcaps to chase. Md. Abdul Malek showed exemplary batting skills with his 180 n.o. score and Abdullah Zobir played a helping hand in the 300 plus score with his 90 n.o.

When New Zealand went out to bat, Bangladesh took 9 wickets and restricted them to a score of 270 with BD Wilson scoring 47 (22). Arif Ullah, Md Faisal and Md Mahnud Rashid each picked up a wicket.

In another match held at Delhi Dwarka DDA, Pakistan added one more victory to their account. Pakistan defeated Nepal by 10 wickets in a mere 7.5 overs. Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl. In the first innings, Nepal scored 116 runs in 20 overs at the loss of 8 wickets in which Sunil Rana Magar scored 40(40). Sana Ullah Khan of Pakistan was able to pick up 2 wickets of Sunil Rana Magar and Jeevan Gurung.

In the second innings, Pakistan chased the target without the loss of any wicket. Pakistan scored 117 runs in just 7.5 overs, in which both openers scored half centuries. Riasat Khan scored 56(20) and Mati Ullah scored 50(35).

Sri Lanka registered a win against England in the match of T20 World Cup for the Blind 2017 in Ahmedabad Sardar Patel Stadium. Sri Lanka won by a massive margin of 103 runs. England BCEW won the toss and elected to bowl but could not restrict the Lankans as they scored 307 for the loss of only 1 wicket in 20 overs. In the first innings, Suranga Sampath scored 164 in 73 balls and Pathum Saman Kumara scored 104 in 48 balls. Luke Jason Smith Sugg was able to pick up a wicket.

In the second innings, England were able to score just 204 as Sri Lanka picked up 7 wickets of England. Peter Blueitt was 70 n.o. and Matthew Dean scored a half century in 33 balls. Dinesh Madhuwantha Herath Mudiyansekage and Pathum Saman Kumara picked up 2 wickets each.

India: 158/1 in 13.5 overs (Muhammed farhan Not out 59(35), Iqbal Jafar not out 54(39), Durga Rao 19(11), Ganesh Babubhai Mundarkar 2-14,Venkateswara Rao D* 1-12, Sonu Golkar 1-6) Bt South Africa: 157/8 in 20 overs (David Landry not out 42(41), Sonwabile Bidla 19(12), Henry Tiishetjo Masha 15(16),Kenneth Nkokota Nhlanhla Mabela 12(20), Buhle Bhidla 11(11), Sergil Jaunary 6(9), Fredrik Andreas Boer 6(6), Ephraim Mathabo 1-53)

Bangladesh CAB: 330/2 in 20 overs (Md Abdul Malek 180 n.o., Md Mohsin Hosen Joy 13, Tanzjlur Rahman 16, Abdullah Zobir 90 n.o., MLK McCaskill 1-12) bt New Zealand Blindcaps: 240/9 in 20 overs (BD Wilson 47, MLK McCaskill 23, Parveen Shankar 31, JH Dunn 31, Deacun Dunn 12, GC Williamson 2, MA Marsh 33 n.o., B Fellows 0, RIMTR Smith 17, RJ Gilmore 4, SJ Donnelley 6 n.o. Arif Ullah 1-43, Md Faisal 1-27, Md Mahnud Rashid 1-55)

Pakistan: 117/0 in 7.5 overs (Riasat Khan 56(20), Mati Ullah 50(56), Sana Ullah Khan 2-20, Muhammad Ayyaz 1-12, Riasat Khan 1-15) Bt Nepal: 116/8 in 20 overs ( Sunil Rana Magar 40(40), Ramesh Bahadur Baniya 15(31), Lok Bahadur Thapa 10(15), Padam Bahadur Badalia 10(2))

Sri Lanka CAB: 307/1 in 20 overs (Ruwam Wasantha 6, Suranga Sampath 164 n.o., Pathum Saman Kumara 104, n.o., Luke Jason Smith Sugg 1-59) bt England BCEW: 204/7 in 20 overs (Peter Blueitt 70 n.o, Matthew Dean 50, Nathaniel Gerrard Foy 28, Justin Hollingsworth 11, Matthew James Page 11, Mahomed Abrar Gafar Khatri 8, Dinesh Madhuwantha Herath Mudiyansekage 2-28, Pathum Saman Kumara 2-43