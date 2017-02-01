T20 World Cup for the Blind: Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, England and Australia win matches

Defending champions India took on Pakistan Blind Cricket Team, who won by 7 wickets.

by Press Release Report 01 Feb 2017, 20:00 IST

The day three of T20 Cricket World Cup for the Blind witnessed five spectacular display of cricket. In the match with India CAB, the defending champions took on its neighbour Pakistan Blind Cricket Team, where the Pakistan Blind Cricket Team won by 7 wickets. India CAB won the toss and chose to bat first and set the score of 205/5 in 20 overs. Prakash J scored 90 (56) and Venkateswara Rao D scored 53 (45) for India. Muhammad Akram of Pakistan took the wicket of Prakash J.

In the second innings, Pakistan Blind Cricket Team chased the target successfully in 15.3 overs for the loss of 3 wickets. Muhammad Zafar of Pakistan scored 88 not out, and Deepak Mallik and Ketan Patel each picked up one wicket.

In another match, Sri Lanka CAB was set up against West Indies WICCB where Sri Lanka won by a good 130 runs. West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl first, and Sri Lanka was able to put up a score of 281/2 at the end of the first innings. From Sri Lanka Suranga Sampath and Chandana Deshapriya showed good batting skills with scoring 116 not out and 108 not out respectively. Gregory Lee Stewart of West Indies took a wicket.

In the second innings, West Indies WICCB suffered the loss of 8 wickets with Leroy Orin Phillips coming close to a half century with a score of 44. Bowlers of Sri Lanka Dinesh Maduwantha Herath Sekage, Upul Sanjeeva Kankanam Gamage, Pathum Saman Kumara and Dimuthu Ravindra took 2, 1, 1, and 1 wickets respectively.

The third match of the day saw Bangladesh BBCC playing against Nepal CAB in which Bangladesh CAB won by 59 runs. In the first innings, Md Mohsin Hosen Joy scored 88 (70) and Md Abdul Malek scored 83 (54). At the end of the first innings, Bangladesh was 203/2. In the second innings, Kritan Shrestha Duwal of Nepal contributed with his 55 not out performance; however the Nepal team still suffered a loss of 8 wickets and managed to put a score of 144/8 at the end of 20 overs. Md Faisal and Tanzjlur Rahman picked up 2 wickets each of the Nepal team.

The fourth match was of New Zealand Blindcaps against England BCEW. New Zealand won the toss and chose to bat first but England BCEW won by 8 wickets. In the first innings, New Zealand lost 9 wickets but they were able to put up a score of 128 at the end of 20 overs. JH Dunn scored 35 (48) and Deacun Dunn scored 11 (20) for the New Zealand team. In the second innings, England BCEW chased the score of 128 in with Nathaniel Gerard Foy contributing 28 (12) runs and Matthew James Page being 38 not out. England was able to score 128 in 8.2 overs for the loss of 2 wickets.

In the match of South Africa SABC taking on Australia BCA, Australia won the match by 7 wickets. In the first innings, South Africa SABC took to bat and was able to put up a score of 174 for the loss of all wickets at the end of 19.3 overs. Henry Tiishetjo Masha and Sonwabile Bidla of South Africa scored 23(24) and 24(20) respectively. Raymond Stephen Sutton Moxly of Australia picked up 3 wickets by giving just 27 runs.

In the second innings, Australia BCA chased the target with ease by completing the target in just 15.4 overs. Australian batsmen Stephen Leo Palmer and Lindsay David Heaven scored 79 (46) and 47 (40) not out respectively. Doctor Wiilliam Malinga and Israel Jacques Hattingh of South Africa were still able to take 2 and 1 wickets of Australia respectively.

India CAB: 205/5 in 20 overs (Prakash J 90, Venkateswara Rao D 53, Ketan Patel 20, Ajay Kumar Reddy 9, Deepak Malik 1 n.o., Muhammad Akram 1-32) lost to Pakistan Blind Cricket Team: 205/3 in 15.3 overs (Nisar Ali 45, Muhammad Akram 5, Muhammad Zafar 88 n.o., Anees Javed 4, Israr Hassan 21 n.o., Deepak Malik 1-29, Ketan Patel 1-50)

Sri Lanka CAB: 281/2 in 20 overs (Ruwan Wasantha 16, Suranga Sampath 116 n.o., Kavidu Sahan Kumara Thoma Dura 2, Chandana Deshapriya 108 n.o., Gregory Lee Stewart 1-31) bt West Indies WICCB: 151/8 in 20 overs (LO-Shane Omar Myles 12, Caneel Wayney Graham 10, Leroy Orin Phillips 44, Kevin Andrew Douglas 20, Gregory Lee Stewart 11, Anthony Fitzgerald Cummins 16, KCI Jonathan D Ward Ryan 7, Carl Steven Sobers 3, Alvin Andre James 9 n.o., Jason Vivian Ricketts 2 n.o., Upul Sanjeeva Kankanam Gamage 1-22, Dinesh Maduwantha Herath Sekage 2-20, Suranga Sampath 1-20, Pathum Saman Kumara 1-38, Dimuthu Ravindra 1-37)

Bangladesh BBCC: 203/2 in 20 overs (Md Abdul Malek 83, Md Mohsin Hosen Joy 88 n.o., Tanzjlur Rahman 0, Md Mahnud Rashid 8 n.o.,) bt Nepal CAB: 144/8 in 20 overs (Padam Bahadur Badaila 0, Lok Bahadur Thapa 7, Abdul Jahid Fakir 0, Kritan Shrestha Duwal 55 n.o., Sunil Subedi Chhetri 16, Sunil Thapa Magar 2, Sovaram Dangi 4, Bikram Bahadur Rana 0, Ramesh Bahadur Baniya 18, Sunil Rana Magar 6 n.o., Abdullah Zobir 1-9, Tanzjlur Rahman 2-37, Md Faisal 2-29)

New Zealand Blindcaps: 128/9 in 20 overs (MLK McCaskill 4, JH Dunn 35, RIMTR Smith 0, BD Wilson 4, Deacun Dunn 11, GC Williamson 5, E Faapusa 3, DB McCaskill 0, SJ Donnelly 8, MA Marsh 2 ) lost to England BCEW: 129/2 in 8.2 overs (Nathaniel Gerard Foy 28, Daniel Alfred Field 7, Matthew James Page 38 n.o., Luke Jason Smith Sugg 30 n.o., Deacun Dunn 2-68)

South Africa SABC: 174/10 in 19.3 overs (Dominic Scott Adrians 15, Buhle Bhidla 4, Johan Schroeder 16, Gaolatlwe David Landry 4, Hnery Tiishetjo Masha 23, Kenneth Nkokoto Nhlanhla Mabela 40, Sonwabile Bidla 24, Marco van der Linde 4, Sergil January 8, Israel Jacques Hattingh 2, Doctor Wiilliam Malinga 2 n.o., Lindsay David Heaven 1-34, Raymond Stephen Sutton Moxly 3-28, Mark Ashik Haskett 1-30, Vaughan James Role 1-28) lost to Australia BCA:175/3 in 15.4 overs (Matthew James Cameron 15, Stephen Leo Palmer 79, Brandan Lee Young Spencer 0, Lindsay David Heaven 47 n.o., Ned Adam Charles Brewer Maiga 6 n.o., Israel Jacques Hattingh 1-35, Doctor Wiilliam Maling 2-50)