Team India could be in for a rough ride without MS Dhoni at the helm, says Gary Kirsten

The 2011 World Cup-winning coach had warned India against replacing Dhoni as the Indian captain.

by Tushar Garg News 05 Jan 2017, 15:46 IST

Kirsten-Dhoni partnership was instrumental in India’s 2011 WC triumph.

What’s the story

MS Dhoni announced yesterday that he would be stepping down as captain of the ODI and T20 teams, and Dhoni’s fiercest critics have questioned his place in the team as just a wicket-keeper and batsman.

Former India coach Gary Kirsten had warned India of replacing MS Dhoni as the captain of Indian limited overs squad last year, “If anyone doubts his ability, I think they would be making a grave mistake. You replace MS Dhoni at your peril,” the South African had said last year.

Also Read: Mahendra Singh Dhoni steps down as captain of the ODI and T20 team

“The experience I have had is that all great leaders have great performances until the end of their careers. So if you’re willing to let MS Dhoni go, and you know that he might have potentially a great World Cup performance left in him, then you take the risk of that.” Kirsten’s statement sounded nothing short of a warning for Team India and its immediate future in the limited overs format.

In case you didn’t know...

Gary Kirsten’s last assignment as the coach of the Indian team was the 2011 World Cup. India won the World Cup after a 28-year wait under the captaincy of MS Dhoni. Dhoni and Kirsten have shared a special professional bond with each other. The captain-coach bond had yielded wonderful results for Team India on the field.

The remarkable World Cup winning campaign capped off a wonderful era for Indian cricket.

The heart of the matter

MS Dhoni has stepped down as the Indian captain and the decision has not really sunk in for millions of Indian cricket fans. Everyone was surprised at the sudden news of his stepping down as captain. Indian fans are trying to speculate and imagine what an Indian team would do without MS Dhoni at the top.

Gary Kirsten has very closely seen Dhoni from his early captaincy days to the highs of lifting up the 2011 World Cup. The South African’s insights will definitely help in knowing a thing or two about how MS Dhoni carried the Indian team through one of its golden eras.

What next

MS Dhoni stepping out on the field in the India blue but not as the captain will be an intriguing sight for the Indians. It will also be interesting to see how MS Dhoni shapes up as a player under Virat Kohli’s captaincy.

Sportskeeda’s take

The Jharkhand wicket-keeper batsman has made glorious contributions to take Indian cricket forward. But Indian fans need not worry as the team is in good hands under the leadership of Virat Kohli.

Also Read: MS Dhoni the best man Virat Kohli could have at his disposal feels former selector Saba Karim

Kohli is experienced enough to take over the reins of the Indian team. The Delhi batsman will have Dhoni around in the limited overs format to learn from. Indian cricket looks set for a bright future and could dominate world cricket in the near future.