A team of old war-horses, robust all-rounders and an aggressive captain

India's ODI team has plenty of match-winners, all hungry and waiting to fire.

Smiles all over as India pocketed the silverware after winning the series

India’s final ODI series ahead of the Champions Trophy panned out as a “run-fest”. With an excess of 300 runs being scored in every innings, the batsman made merry while the bowlers wilted under the onslaught.

Despite England winnings the final ODI at Kolkata, India walked away as deserving winners. For England though, it was a case of not driving home the advantage when the opportunity presented itself.

In the first ODI, after having posted 350, they had India at 63/4. Thereafter, there were beaten hollow by Virat Kohli’s and Kedar Jadhav. At Cuttack, they rode on the back of Eoin Morgan’s brilliant hundred and even fancied their chances until India shut the door on them right in the end.

Had Morgan’s men won these key moments, the series outcome could well have looked different.

As for India, there were positives aplenty in Virat Kohli’s first series as the captain of India’s ODI side.

#5 The Yuvraj Singh of old

Yuvraj Singh’s 150 was an incredible show of resilience (Photo credit: IANS)

The return of Yuvraj Singh has certainly strengthened the India middle-order. With his experience in International cricket and his ability to tear apart any bowling attack, an in-form Yuvraj Singh will be an irresistible pick for India in limited-overs cricket.

Despite his match-winning 150 runs at Cuttack, it sill remains to be seen if “Yuvi” will able to provide the same consistency and confidence through the long season ahead. The lively English pitches will have more bounce and carry. Needless to say, he will be tested.

That said, Yuvraj’s hundred was a delight to watch.

The flowing drive and flamboyant pull-shot is back and the prospect that Yuvraj Singh might roll back the years is the most exciting flavour of the season.