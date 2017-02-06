The new BCCI committee: All you need to know about BCCI's fab four

Manish Pathak 06 Feb 2017

For long the Board of Control for Cricket in India was shrouded with controversy, and after a long tiff with the Lodha Committee, the Apex Court of the country decided to take matters in its own hand.

In January 2017, the Supreme Court of India clipped the wings of the Indian board when it decided to sack president Anurag Thakur and secretary Ajay Shirke in perhaps the biggest ever shake-up to the Indian power coterie.

Following this, the court also appointed a 4-member committee to run the richest cricketing board in the world and to implement all the recommendations of the Justice Lodha-committee. For perhaps the first time in the history of Indian cricket, a committee would be in charge of the proceedings the member of which are complete strangers to the power tussle which defines the game in the country.

This makes the job of this new coterie even more challenging as each of their moves would be closely monitored by not only the different state associations but also by the common Indian fans.

Here is an insight into the men who now have the mantle of anchoring the rocky ship.

#1 Vinod Rai

The new president

The new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India has a very distinguished career and is well-known for his non-comprising stand against corruption.

The 11th Comptroller and Auditor General of India, Rai shot into prominence when he distanced himself from the 2G spectrum scam which rocked the then Indian government. He also wrote a report which tore apart the then establishment for the shambolic preparations for the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

Rai has also been a Director on several Boards which include the State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, IDBI Bank, Life Insurance Corporation of India and Infrastructure Development and Finance Company of India.

People who know Rai vouch for his honesty and also maintain that he knows how to get the work done with the proper protocol. Currently, he is the chairman of United Nations Panel of External Auditors.

After his appointment, he said that his job is that of a night-watchman and his role would be to ensure a smooth transition of power.

"I am a true lover of the game of cricket. My role is that of a night-watchman in a sense that we need to put in place good governance, good system and structure in place to ensure a smooth transition to an elected body which in future will bring about good administration in BCCI," he said.