Top 10 iconic moments of cricket in 2016

Cricket in 2016 will be remembered for these incredible memories.

by Shruti Singh Sadbhav Top 5 / Top 10 31 Dec 2016, 12:18 IST

No Virat; 2016 gave us a lot of things to talk about

The year 2016 gifted us some unforgettable moments in the game of cricket. This year, fans witnessed last minute sixes to rescue matches to lightning fast stumpings. There were nail-biting innings which kept cricket buffs glued to the show and celebrations that went viral. New records were made on the field and fresh talents made sublime introductions.

With this year coming to an end, it is now the time to stop and look back at the splendid performances in cricket recorded over the past twelve months. Here, we have listed the top ten iconic moments in cricket that was witnessed across different tournaments around the globe.

Sit back and relive the thrill of these epic battles.

#10 West Indies ended their losing streak after their win against Pakistan in UAE

West Indies’ fortunes in Test cricket finally took a turn for the better

West Indies clinched victory over Pakistan in the third Test held in UAE. The latter was defeated by 5 wickets and West Indies finally won after being on the losing end in their last eight matches. The partnership between Brathwaite and Dowrich on the final day of the third Test prevented Pakistan from winning the series 3-0. It was also the first win for Jason Holder, in his twelve matches as the West Indies skipper.

West indies last tasted victory in Test cricket in the year 2007 against South Africa at Port Elizabeth. That was definitely a long time! With Braithwaite's undefeated century, the team finally won the match by 5 wickets. However, Pakistan won the series 2-1 but this win for the Windies after such a long period was surely pleasing.