Top 5 bowling spells in T20 cricket

No Indian cricketer feature on this list

by Debdoot Das Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jan 2017, 20:33 IST

Sodhi (Left) celebrating with teammates

They often say T20 is a batsman’s game. You should have watched New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi’s spell today in the BBL to witness it’s not quite so.

The lanky tweaker turning up for the Adelaide Strikers almost single-handedly ran through the Sydney Thunder batting line-up grabbing figures of 6/11 from his 3.3 overs. For his performance, he has also adjudged the player of the match.

Also, his 6 for 11 is the best figures by an Adelaide Strikers bowler in BBL history.

It was the Thunder’s who won the toss and decided to field on their home turf. The Strikers’ got going right from the beginning and managed to get to 178/5 after their 20 overs courtesy of Ben Dunk, Brad Hodge and Kieron Pollard.

Later, it was all about the Ish Sodhi show. The Kiwi first cleaned up Ben Rohrer and then the dangerous Carlos Brathwaite with a delightful googly.

He then effected a run-out and cleaned up the tail one by one to skittle out the Thunders for just 101 in 15.3 overs.

However, Sodhi’s magical figures were not enough to get him a place in the top five bowling spells in T20 cricket. Sportskeeda has a look at them in this piece.

#5 Phaphama Fojela 6/9

Foleja (Image Courtesy: SWD Cricket)

You might have problems pronouncing his name. But the South African cricketer is quite a bowler. The pacer was at his very best in a December evening in 2014 when he picked up 6/9 for Border against Easterns in a CSA Provincial T20 Challenge game.

The Easterns had the flip of the coin go their way and they decided to field. They did quite well with the ball restricting the Border side for just 138.

It looked like an easy chase for Easters but then Fojela had other plans. The right-arm fast bowler threw the first punch by sending back rival captain Johan Fourie and then he accounted for the likes of Siphamandla Dapo and Praveshen Chetty.

With the top order gone, Fojela quickly ran through the tail-enders too, bowling Easterns out for 96.