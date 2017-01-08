Top 5 Learnings for India from Australia's 3-0 whitewash of Pakistan

A look at the dos and don'ts for Team India ahead of their upcoming home series against Australia.

by Ram Kumar Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jan 2017, 18:27 IST

These three men hold the key for Australia’s fortunes in India

Unlike most other sports, conditions play the single biggest factor in influencing the outcome of cricket matches (especially in the modern era). Rampant home victories often do not count for much when teams step out of their comfort zones. However, buoyant form and regained momentum can certainly have a say in shaping the mindset ahead of demanding tours.

After whitewashing Pakistan at home 3-0, Australia’s next Test assignment will be something which is seen as the toughest in the current global game. They are set to arrive onto Indian shores next month for a highly anticipated 4-match series. Virat Kohli’s team will be eager to reclaim the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (which they had lost down under in 2014/15) as well as stretch their dominance at the top of the rankings.

Let us take a close look at five factors from the recently completed Pakistan series that India can make note of and use to their advantage against the Australia.

#5 Ruthlessly target Australia’s inexperienced batsmen

Peter Handscomb used his feet adeptly to negate Yasir Shah

In the aftermath of heavy defeats at the hands of South Africa in Perth and Hobart, the Australian selectors overhauled the batting lineup significantly. Older and out of form players were removed with youngsters blooded into the side.

The likes of Matt Renshaw and Peter Handscomb vindicated the decision by playing their part in Australia's victories in the subsequent four matches.

However, the duo do not have any substantial experience in playing in subcontinental conditions. Indian bowlers need to ensure that they do not get as warm a welcome as England’s rookie batsmen did in the previous series. Australia’s senior batsmen will find themselves under major scrutiny when wickets keep falling at the other end.